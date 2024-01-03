iifl-logo
Chokhani International Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

32.77

32.77

32.77

32.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-57.47

-57.08

-56.3

-55.72

Net Worth

-24.7

-24.31

-23.53

-22.95

Minority Interest

Debt

3.69

3.7

3.62

3.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-21.01

-20.61

-19.91

-19.33

Fixed Assets

0

0.04

0.13

0.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.23

0.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-21.19

-21.17

-20.61

-20.54

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

10.03

10.03

11

11

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.04

0.05

0.05

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-2.82

-2.83

-3.09

-3.09

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-28.44

-28.42

-28.57

-28.5

Cash

0.19

0.52

0.36

0.61

Total Assets

-21

-20.61

-19.89

-19.33

