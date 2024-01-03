Chokhani International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
32.77
32.77
32.77
32.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-57.47
-57.08
-56.3
-55.72
Net Worth
-24.7
-24.31
-23.53
-22.95
Minority Interest
Debt
3.69
3.7
3.62
3.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-21.01
-20.61
-19.91
-19.33
Fixed Assets
0
0.04
0.13
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.23
0.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-21.19
-21.17
-20.61
-20.54
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
10.03
10.03
11
11
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-2.82
-2.83
-3.09
-3.09
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-28.44
-28.42
-28.57
-28.5
Cash
0.19
0.52
0.36
0.61
Total Assets
-21
-20.61
-19.89
-19.33
