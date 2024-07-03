Chowgule Steamships Ltd Summary

Chowgule Steamships Ltd (CSL) was established in April, 1963. CSL is a shipping company with a fleet of 4 vessels for seaborne transportation of bulk cargo. CSLs main business is owning and chartering vessels and providing shipping services such as manning ships, fixing vessels, taking ships on bareboat charter and other activities connected with shipping. The company issued rights shares aggregating Rs 38.75 cr in Oct.94, to finance the expansion-cum-modernisation of its fleet of vessels. With the successful implementation of the project, its fleet tonnage was increased to 4,70,000 dwt, reducing the average age of the fleet from 10.1 years to 9.6 years. Two new Panamx Vessels ordered on Keelung Shipyard of China Shipbuilding Corporation in Taiwan were delivered in Nov96 and June97 respectively and the Mini Bulk Carrier under construction at the shipyard of Borneo Shipping & Timber Agencies Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia was delivered in Jul97. Also the new building, a Mini Bulk Carrier of about 3250 DWT under construction at the Loutulim Shipyard of Chowgule & Co Ltd, Goa for which lease finance is availed from State Bank Of India.Due to severe liquidity cruch and debt burden the Panamax Vessel M V Maratha Memory was sold in january,2002 and the proceeds were utilised for repayment of IFC loan. It has also sold its Coastal Vessels namely MV Maratha Cruiser & MV Maratha Clipper in 2001-02.The Company sold two of its Panamax vessels - m.v.Maratha Mighty & m.v.Maratha Majesty in September 2002. It sold its oldest Panamax vessel M.V.Maratha Mission in October 2004 at a price of USD 12.75 million. It also sold its oldest coastal vessel M.V.Maratha Classic in September 2004. The Angre Port was made operative in April, 2012.