Chowgule Steamships Ltd Share Price

29.15
(3.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:33:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.6
  • Day's High29.98
  • 52 Wk High36.51
  • Prev. Close28.15
  • Day's Low28.47
  • 52 Wk Low 16.15
  • Turnover (lac)3.17
  • P/E40.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.14
  • EPS0.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)105.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Chowgule Steamships Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

28.6

Prev. Close

28.15

Turnover(Lac.)

3.17

Day's High

29.98

Day's Low

28.47

52 Week's High

36.51

52 Week's Low

16.15

Book Value

12.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

105.84

P/E

40.21

EPS

0.7

Divi. Yield

0

Chowgule Steamships Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Chowgule Steamships Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Chowgule Steamships Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.40%

Foreign: 10.39%

Indian: 61.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 27.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chowgule Steamships Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.31

36.31

36.31

36.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.93

-0.47

-0.83

92.45

Net Worth

43.24

35.84

35.48

128.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.12

0.51

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-76.23

-90.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.94

-1.09

-1.66

-1.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.68

5.06

-6.49

-3.6

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.72

-1.61

-1.77

Tax paid

-4.52

-1.5

2.46

0.84

Working capital

2.6

-10.2

0.51

1.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-76.23

-90.7

Op profit growth

7.78

-64.47

63.73

-41.7

EBIT growth

-40.6

-239.29

122.65

-73.23

Net profit growth

186.29

-188.33

45.88

-50.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0

35.12

32.56

77.43

90.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

35.12

32.56

77.43

90.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.97

34.56

19.52

8.63

4.33

Chowgule Steamships Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

986.15

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.3

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.85

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.4

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Global Offshore Services Ltd

GLOBOFFS

121

0315.42-2.1707.2639.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chowgule Steamships Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rohini V Chowgule

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vijay V Chowgule

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rinky Gupta

Non Executive Director

Ramesh Laxmanrao Chowgule

Independent Director

Amit Khandelwal

Independent Director

Mangesh S Sawant

Independent Director

Deepak Balkrishna Jadhav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chowgule Steamships Ltd

Summary

Chowgule Steamships Ltd (CSL) was established in April, 1963. CSL is a shipping company with a fleet of 4 vessels for seaborne transportation of bulk cargo. CSLs main business is owning and chartering vessels and providing shipping services such as manning ships, fixing vessels, taking ships on bareboat charter and other activities connected with shipping. The company issued rights shares aggregating Rs 38.75 cr in Oct.94, to finance the expansion-cum-modernisation of its fleet of vessels. With the successful implementation of the project, its fleet tonnage was increased to 4,70,000 dwt, reducing the average age of the fleet from 10.1 years to 9.6 years. Two new Panamx Vessels ordered on Keelung Shipyard of China Shipbuilding Corporation in Taiwan were delivered in Nov96 and June97 respectively and the Mini Bulk Carrier under construction at the shipyard of Borneo Shipping & Timber Agencies Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia was delivered in Jul97. Also the new building, a Mini Bulk Carrier of about 3250 DWT under construction at the Loutulim Shipyard of Chowgule & Co Ltd, Goa for which lease finance is availed from State Bank Of India.Due to severe liquidity cruch and debt burden the Panamax Vessel M V Maratha Memory was sold in january,2002 and the proceeds were utilised for repayment of IFC loan. It has also sold its Coastal Vessels namely MV Maratha Cruiser & MV Maratha Clipper in 2001-02.The Company sold two of its Panamax vessels - m.v.Maratha Mighty & m.v.Maratha Majesty in September
Company FAQs

What is the Chowgule Steamships Ltd share price today?

The Chowgule Steamships Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chowgule Steamships Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chowgule Steamships Ltd is ₹105.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chowgule Steamships Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chowgule Steamships Ltd is 40.21 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chowgule Steamships Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chowgule Steamships Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chowgule Steamships Ltd is ₹16.15 and ₹36.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chowgule Steamships Ltd?

Chowgule Steamships Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.18%, 3 Years at 15.97%, 1 Year at 73.44%, 6 Month at -1.57%, 3 Month at 4.69% and 1 Month at -6.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chowgule Steamships Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chowgule Steamships Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.13 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 27.82 %

