SectorShipping
Open₹28.6
Prev. Close₹28.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.17
Day's High₹29.98
Day's Low₹28.47
52 Week's High₹36.51
52 Week's Low₹16.15
Book Value₹12.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)105.84
P/E40.21
EPS0.7
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.31
36.31
36.31
36.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.93
-0.47
-0.83
92.45
Net Worth
43.24
35.84
35.48
128.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.12
0.51
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-76.23
-90.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.94
-1.09
-1.66
-1.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.68
5.06
-6.49
-3.6
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.72
-1.61
-1.77
Tax paid
-4.52
-1.5
2.46
0.84
Working capital
2.6
-10.2
0.51
1.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-76.23
-90.7
Op profit growth
7.78
-64.47
63.73
-41.7
EBIT growth
-40.6
-239.29
122.65
-73.23
Net profit growth
186.29
-188.33
45.88
-50.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0
35.12
32.56
77.43
90.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
35.12
32.56
77.43
90.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.97
34.56
19.52
8.63
4.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
986.15
|5.75
|14,078.98
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
214.3
|9.97
|9,982.09
|290.22
|0.23
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
441.85
|157.24
|970.3
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
35.4
|9.37
|732.7
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Global Offshore Services Ltd
GLOBOFFS
121
|0
|315.42
|-2.17
|0
|7.26
|39.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rohini V Chowgule
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vijay V Chowgule
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rinky Gupta
Non Executive Director
Ramesh Laxmanrao Chowgule
Independent Director
Amit Khandelwal
Independent Director
Mangesh S Sawant
Independent Director
Deepak Balkrishna Jadhav
Reports by Chowgule Steamships Ltd
Summary
Chowgule Steamships Ltd (CSL) was established in April, 1963. CSL is a shipping company with a fleet of 4 vessels for seaborne transportation of bulk cargo. CSLs main business is owning and chartering vessels and providing shipping services such as manning ships, fixing vessels, taking ships on bareboat charter and other activities connected with shipping. The company issued rights shares aggregating Rs 38.75 cr in Oct.94, to finance the expansion-cum-modernisation of its fleet of vessels. With the successful implementation of the project, its fleet tonnage was increased to 4,70,000 dwt, reducing the average age of the fleet from 10.1 years to 9.6 years. Two new Panamx Vessels ordered on Keelung Shipyard of China Shipbuilding Corporation in Taiwan were delivered in Nov96 and June97 respectively and the Mini Bulk Carrier under construction at the shipyard of Borneo Shipping & Timber Agencies Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia was delivered in Jul97. Also the new building, a Mini Bulk Carrier of about 3250 DWT under construction at the Loutulim Shipyard of Chowgule & Co Ltd, Goa for which lease finance is availed from State Bank Of India.Due to severe liquidity cruch and debt burden the Panamax Vessel M V Maratha Memory was sold in january,2002 and the proceeds were utilised for repayment of IFC loan. It has also sold its Coastal Vessels namely MV Maratha Cruiser & MV Maratha Clipper in 2001-02.The Company sold two of its Panamax vessels - m.v.Maratha Mighty & m.v.Maratha Majesty in September
The Chowgule Steamships Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chowgule Steamships Ltd is ₹105.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chowgule Steamships Ltd is 40.21 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chowgule Steamships Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chowgule Steamships Ltd is ₹16.15 and ₹36.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chowgule Steamships Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.18%, 3 Years at 15.97%, 1 Year at 73.44%, 6 Month at -1.57%, 3 Month at 4.69% and 1 Month at -6.01%.
