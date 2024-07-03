Chowgule Steamships Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.95
0
35
23.25
60.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.95
0
35
23.25
60.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.72
3.6
33.61
8.27
6.24
Total Income
9.66
3.6
68.62
31.53
66.5
Total Expenditure
2.44
2.66
12.09
20.06
77.14
PBIDT
7.22
0.94
56.52
11.47
-10.64
Interest
0.79
0.84
3.25
11.31
23.37
PBDT
6.43
0.09
53.27
0.16
-34.01
Depreciation
0.34
0.37
4.84
7.13
18.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
-0.8
-0.9
0.87
0.93
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
6.02
0.52
49.33
-7.83
-53.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.02
0.52
49.33
-7.83
-53.35
Extra-ordinary Items
3.96
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.06
0.52
49.33
-7.83
-53.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.66
0.14
13.59
-2.16
-14.69
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.31
36.31
36.31
36.31
36.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
244.74
0
161.48
49.33
-17.65
PBDTM(%)
217.96
0
152.2
0.68
-56.42
PATM(%)
204.06
0
140.94
-33.67
-88.51
