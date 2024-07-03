iifl-logo-icon 1
Chowgule Steamships Ltd Nine Monthly Results

27.88
(-0.68%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.95

0

35

23.25

60.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.95

0

35

23.25

60.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.72

3.6

33.61

8.27

6.24

Total Income

9.66

3.6

68.62

31.53

66.5

Total Expenditure

2.44

2.66

12.09

20.06

77.14

PBIDT

7.22

0.94

56.52

11.47

-10.64

Interest

0.79

0.84

3.25

11.31

23.37

PBDT

6.43

0.09

53.27

0.16

-34.01

Depreciation

0.34

0.37

4.84

7.13

18.41

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

-0.8

-0.9

0.87

0.93

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

6.02

0.52

49.33

-7.83

-53.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.02

0.52

49.33

-7.83

-53.35

Extra-ordinary Items

3.96

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.06

0.52

49.33

-7.83

-53.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.66

0.14

13.59

-2.16

-14.69

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

36.31

36.31

36.31

36.31

36.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

244.74

0

161.48

49.33

-17.65

PBDTM(%)

217.96

0

152.2

0.68

-56.42

PATM(%)

204.06

0

140.94

-33.67

-88.51

Chowgule Steam: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chowgule Steamships Ltd

