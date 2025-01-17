Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.95
16.47
52
-19.45
Op profit growth
-138.77
-149.89
-1,428
-65.17
EBIT growth
-120.91
-309.53
-162.68
-34.57
Net profit growth
-105.19
-1,754.69
-105.58
-62.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.39
-27.53
64.29
-7.35
EBIT margin
22.52
-45.29
25.17
-61.06
Net profit margin
10.73
-86.93
6.11
-166.4
RoCE
23.88
-14.47
3.7
-5.32
RoNW
-0.87
79.39
1.75
-19.35
RoA
2.84
-6.94
0.22
-3.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.96
-18.54
1.12
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.63
-24.7
-7.16
-28.25
Book value per share
-26.69
-28.38
16.7
15.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.45
-0.16
11.33
0
P/CEPS
-3.2
-0.12
-1.77
-0.52
P/B
-0.19
-0.1
0.76
0.98
EV/EBIDTA
4.27
-5.46
7.76
123.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
150.61
2.28
154.13
-2.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.15
7.35
3.29
8.01
Inventory days
10.93
6.81
7.41
10.14
Creditor days
-1,486.22
-364.95
-240.87
-102.85
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.7
1.14
-1.1
1.95
Net debt / equity
-0.54
-0.56
5.23
5.96
Net debt / op. profit
6.36
-2.73
7.42
-102.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.89
-1.41
-2.5
-4.08
Other costs
-71.71
-126.12
-33.2
-103.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.