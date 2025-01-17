iifl-logo-icon 1
Chowgule Steamships Ltd Key Ratios

28.19
(4.52%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.95

16.47

52

-19.45

Op profit growth

-138.77

-149.89

-1,428

-65.17

EBIT growth

-120.91

-309.53

-162.68

-34.57

Net profit growth

-105.19

-1,754.69

-105.58

-62.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.39

-27.53

64.29

-7.35

EBIT margin

22.52

-45.29

25.17

-61.06

Net profit margin

10.73

-86.93

6.11

-166.4

RoCE

23.88

-14.47

3.7

-5.32

RoNW

-0.87

79.39

1.75

-19.35

RoA

2.84

-6.94

0.22

-3.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.96

-18.54

1.12

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.63

-24.7

-7.16

-28.25

Book value per share

-26.69

-28.38

16.7

15.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.45

-0.16

11.33

0

P/CEPS

-3.2

-0.12

-1.77

-0.52

P/B

-0.19

-0.1

0.76

0.98

EV/EBIDTA

4.27

-5.46

7.76

123.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

150.61

2.28

154.13

-2.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

23.15

7.35

3.29

8.01

Inventory days

10.93

6.81

7.41

10.14

Creditor days

-1,486.22

-364.95

-240.87

-102.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.7

1.14

-1.1

1.95

Net debt / equity

-0.54

-0.56

5.23

5.96

Net debt / op. profit

6.36

-2.73

7.42

-102.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.89

-1.41

-2.5

-4.08

Other costs

-71.71

-126.12

-33.2

-103.27

