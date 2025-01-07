iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chowgule Steamships Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.39
(4.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:33:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chowgule Steamships Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.12

0.51

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-76.23

-90.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.94

-1.09

-1.66

-1.78

As % of sales

0

0

1,359.05

345.94

Other costs

-1.64

-1.3

-5.2

-2.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

4,243.96

552.92

Operating profit

-2.58

-2.39

-6.74

-4.12

OPM

0

0

-5,503.01

-798.87

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.72

-1.61

-1.77

Interest expense

-0.45

-1.9

-1.49

-1.35

Other income

7.34

10.09

3.35

3.64

Profit before tax

3.68

5.06

-6.49

-3.6

Taxes

-4.52

-1.5

2.46

0.84

Tax rate

-122.7

-29.73

-37.98

-23.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.83

3.55

-4.02

-2.76

Exceptional items

11.02

0

0

0

Net profit

10.18

3.55

-4.02

-2.76

yoy growth (%)

186.29

-188.33

45.88

-50.19

NPM

0

0

-3,285.23

-535.24

Chowgule Steam : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chowgule Steamships Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.