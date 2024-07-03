iifl-logo-icon 1
Chowgule Steamships Ltd Quarterly Results

28.18
(3.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

1.07

1.07

0.81

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.07

1.07

0.81

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.1

0.81

4.8

-0.63

1.39

Total Income

2.18

1.88

5.61

-0.63

1.39

Total Expenditure

0.88

1.02

0.54

0.64

0.74

PBIDT

1.29

0.86

5.06

-1.27

0.65

Interest

0.26

0.26

0.27

0.28

0.29

PBDT

1.03

0.6

4.8

-1.55

0.36

Depreciation

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.13

0.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.06

0

0

-0.8

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.91

0.43

4.68

-1.67

1.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.91

0.43

4.68

-1.67

1.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

4

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.91

0.43

0.68

-1.67

1.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.25

0.12

1.29

0.46

0.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

36.31

36.31

36.31

36.31

36.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

120.56

80.37

624.69

0

0

PBDTM(%)

96.26

56.07

592.59

0

0

PATM(%)

85.04

40.18

577.77

0

0

