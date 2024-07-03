Chowgule Steamships Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
1.07
1.07
0.81
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.07
1.07
0.81
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.1
0.81
4.8
-0.63
1.39
Total Income
2.18
1.88
5.61
-0.63
1.39
Total Expenditure
0.88
1.02
0.54
0.64
0.74
PBIDT
1.29
0.86
5.06
-1.27
0.65
Interest
0.26
0.26
0.27
0.28
0.29
PBDT
1.03
0.6
4.8
-1.55
0.36
Depreciation
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.13
0.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.06
0
0
-0.8
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.91
0.43
4.68
-1.67
1.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.91
0.43
4.68
-1.67
1.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
4
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.91
0.43
0.68
-1.67
1.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.25
0.12
1.29
0.46
0.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.31
36.31
36.31
36.31
36.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
120.56
80.37
624.69
0
0
PBDTM(%)
96.26
56.07
592.59
0
0
PATM(%)
85.04
40.18
577.77
0
0
