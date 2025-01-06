iifl-logo-icon 1
Chowgule Steamships Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.25
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Chowgule Steamships Ltd

Chowgule Steam FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.68

5.06

-6.49

-3.6

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.72

-1.61

-1.77

Tax paid

-4.52

-1.5

2.46

0.84

Working capital

2.6

-10.2

0.51

1.65

Other operating items

Operating

1.13

-7.36

-5.13

-2.88

Capital expenditure

0

-19.45

-0.01

0.01

Free cash flow

1.14

-26.81

-5.14

-2.87

Equity raised

164.44

159.54

169.45

174.23

Investing

1.03

0.96

-1.33

-2.2

Financing

17.7

17.7

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

184.33

151.39

162.97

169.15

