Chowgule Steamships Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.68
5.06
-6.49
-3.6
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.72
-1.61
-1.77
Tax paid
-4.52
-1.5
2.46
0.84
Working capital
2.6
-10.2
0.51
1.65
Other operating items
Operating
1.13
-7.36
-5.13
-2.88
Capital expenditure
0
-19.45
-0.01
0.01
Free cash flow
1.14
-26.81
-5.14
-2.87
Equity raised
164.44
159.54
169.45
174.23
Investing
1.03
0.96
-1.33
-2.2
Financing
17.7
17.7
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
184.33
151.39
162.97
169.15
