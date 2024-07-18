|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Aug 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|AGM 12/08/2024 Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) The Proceedings of the 61st Annual General Meeting of Chowgule Steamships Limited is affixed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024) Attached is the Scrutinizers report and Voting Results for the 61st Annual General Meeting Scrutinizers Report and Voting results are attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
