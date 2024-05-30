To the Members of Cian Healthcare Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial results of Cian Healthcare Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity, the Standalone Statement of cash flows for the year ended on that, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the Standalone state of affairs (financial position) of the company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, namely Financial Performance, Directors Report including Annexures to the Directors Report etc.; but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the Standalone financial position, Standalone financial performance, change in equity and Standalone cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Going Concern

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

In respect of Going Concern analysis, it is observed that a case titled "Shreeji Pharmachem Vs M/s Cian Healthcare Limited" Application bearing C.P. (IB) No. 149/MB/2022 under Section 9 of the IBC, filed by M/s. Shreeji Pharmachem,. The same matter is reserved for order.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, We exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud of higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an undertaking of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(1)(i) of the Act, We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events and conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our audit report. However future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of the misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Standalone financial statements.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Standalone financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, change in equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act 2013.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that:

In our opinion and according to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its Standalone financial position in its Standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon doesnt arise.

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or any entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

(b) Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any persons or any entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The company did not declare or paid dividend during the year hence question of compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

For Agarwal Mahesh K. & Co.

Chartered Accountants

SD/-

CA Ashish Boundia

Partner

FRN:008007C

Membership No. 156089

UDIN: - 24156089BKBVMT1854

Place: - Pune

Date: - 30.05.2024

With reference to the "Annexure-A" referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of Cian Healthcare Limited (the Company) on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

B. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible asset.

(b) As explained to us, majority of the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and the procedure of such verification are appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks during the year. Below are the instances where value submitted to bank through quarterly/monthly statement is not in agreement with the books:-

Quarter/Month ending Value as per books of accounts (Rs.in lakhs) Value as per quarterly/monthly statement filed with the bank ( Rs.in lakhs) Difference 30th June 2023 3,945.27 3,945.27 Nil 30th September 2023 3,730.80 3,730.80 Nil 31st December 2023 3,584.16 3,584.16 Nil 31st March 2024 3,767.88 3,767.88 (30.03.2024) Nil

(iii) The Company has not given unsecured loan to its associate concern, covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013 in the normal course of business.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any loans or advances to entities as mentioned under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act except trade advances as given in Related Party Transaction disclosure of Note 30 of financial statement.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion the cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 needs to be properly maintained by the company as per the recommendation given by the Cost Auditor.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Income-tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year generally by the Company with the appropriate authorities except in below cases :-

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable as on 31st March 2024 except in below cases

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues F.Y Amount not yet deposited Remarks Income Tax Department Income Tax 2022-23 20,23,259 Payment is yet to be made Income Tax Department Tax Deducted At Source 2023-24 33,91,434 Payment is yet to be made EPFO Provident Fund 2023-24 1410672.3 Payment is yet to be made ESIC ESIC 2023-24 955824.00 Payment is yet to be made ROC MGT-14 penalty 20.12.2020 to 12.09.2023 1,09,500.00 Payment made on 27.05.2024

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no material dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except in below cases:-

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues F.Y Demand unpaid Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Department Income Tax 2021-22 3,73,84,830 CIT Appeal Filed Income Tax Department Income Tax 2021-22 11,15,410 CIT Appeal Filed

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is a prior period income of Rs.85485/- that have been disclosed during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not delayed (defaulted) in repayment of loans and borrowings to banks and financial institution as on the balance sheet date except in below cases :-.

Type of Loan Amount Outstanding as on 31.03.2024 Overdue Remarks Cash Credit Bank of Baroda- 71010500000018 3,47,95,000.41 7,95,000 Overdue UBI Cash Credit 560101000005431 5,78,03,294.38 8,03,294 Overdue Term Loan from Bank of Baroda 8,74,39,777.59 83,98,667 Overdue Term Loan from Union Bank of India 60,16,236.66 9,17,724 Overdue TERM LOAN-SIDBI 2,76,31,629 61,13,069 Overdue Unsecured Loan from NBFCs 41,20,445.06 5,87,291 Overdue

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank of financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate firm.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate firm.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not raised funds through issue of shares.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us no whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the Company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting standard "Related Party Disclosures" specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, there is no core investment company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based on our examination of records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility as per section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company for the year under audit. Thus, there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on any projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xx)(a) and clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable for the year.

(xxi) Company has one wholly owned subsidiary named Dr.Smiths Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and there is no modified opinion on the auditors report of same.

For Agarwal Mahesh K. & Co.

Chartered Accountants SD/-

CA Ashish Boundia

Partner

FRN:008007C

Membership No. 156089

UDIN: - 24156089BKBVMT1854

Place: - Pune

Date: - 30.05.2024

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report - 31st March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub - section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of Cian Healthcare Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") as at March 31st, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of assets, the prevention and detection of fraud and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the standards on auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness

exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transaction and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of inherent limitations of internal controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatement due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating

effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Agarwal Mahesh K. & Co.

Chartered Accountants

SD/-

CA Ashish Boundia

Partner

FRN:008007C

Membership No. 156089

UDIN: - 24156089BKBVMT1854

Place: - Pune

Date: - 30.05.2024