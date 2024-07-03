SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹3.59
Prev. Close₹3.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.93
Day's High₹3.59
Day's Low₹3.59
52 Week's High₹26.5
52 Week's Low₹3.66
Book Value₹24.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.97
P/E22.88
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
25
25
23.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.82
36.43
35.35
36.51
Net Worth
61.82
61.43
60.35
59.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
72.38
57.04
62.44
59.41
yoy growth (%)
26.88
-8.64
5.09
14.74
Raw materials
-42.91
-33.6
-40.42
-36.01
As % of sales
59.28
58.9
64.73
60.61
Employee costs
-6.92
-4.59
-5.62
-4.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.86
0.07
1.07
5.26
Depreciation
-2.45
-2.45
-2.92
-1.94
Tax paid
-0.33
-0.14
-0.28
-1.25
Working capital
4.97
-5.1
-0.87
14.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.88
-8.64
5.09
14.74
Op profit growth
23.63
-7.39
-37.21
30.48
EBIT growth
20.24
-4.71
-44.86
38.9
Net profit growth
-551.24
-111.05
-83.64
79.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
61.7
68.59
77.87
73.73
57.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
61.7
68.59
77.87
73.73
57.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.44
0.73
0.54
0.28
0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Suraj Zanwar
Independent Director
Swati Maheshwari
Director
Paresh Arun Shah
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cian Healthcare Ltd
Summary
Cian Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Cian Healthcare Private Limited on January 07, 2003. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Cian Healthcare Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Pune dated November 30, 2018. The Company is a WHO-GMP & ISO-9001:2015 certified transnational manufacturing Company with wide range of Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Ayurvedic, Cosmeceuticals, Sexual Wellness and Food supplement products. The Company has a full-fledged F & D and regulatory department. The Company complies with the standard manufacturing practices as laid down by the World Health Organization and is also certified by the Food and Drug Control Administration. The Company started manufacturing unit at Roorkee in Uttarakhand in 2013. It develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical products including sales, marketing, quality assurance, distribution, compliance and regulatory aspects under 12 therapeutic segments like Orthopaedics, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Cardiac, Diabetic, Dermatology, Pain Management, Antibiotics, Neuro, Critical Care, Gastro-Intestinal and Nutraceuticals, alongwith 10 sales division focused on developing and growing its engagements in specialist and super specialist division. It works under different business models like Brand Business, Export, Third Party Manu
Read More
The Cian Healthcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cian Healthcare Ltd is ₹8.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cian Healthcare Ltd is 22.88 and 0.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cian Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cian Healthcare Ltd is ₹3.66 and ₹26.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cian Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.82%, 3 Years at -45.25%, 1 Year at -78.77%, 6 Month at -84.65%, 3 Month at -29.07% and 1 Month at -24.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.