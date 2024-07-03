Summary

Cian Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Cian Healthcare Private Limited on January 07, 2003. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Cian Healthcare Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Pune dated November 30, 2018. The Company is a WHO-GMP & ISO-9001:2015 certified transnational manufacturing Company with wide range of Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Ayurvedic, Cosmeceuticals, Sexual Wellness and Food supplement products. The Company has a full-fledged F & D and regulatory department. The Company complies with the standard manufacturing practices as laid down by the World Health Organization and is also certified by the Food and Drug Control Administration. The Company started manufacturing unit at Roorkee in Uttarakhand in 2013. It develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical products including sales, marketing, quality assurance, distribution, compliance and regulatory aspects under 12 therapeutic segments like Orthopaedics, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Cardiac, Diabetic, Dermatology, Pain Management, Antibiotics, Neuro, Critical Care, Gastro-Intestinal and Nutraceuticals, alongwith 10 sales division focused on developing and growing its engagements in specialist and super specialist division. It works under different business models like Brand Business, Export, Third Party Manu

