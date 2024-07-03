iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cian Healthcare Ltd Share Price

3.59
(-1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.59
  • Day's High3.59
  • 52 Wk High26.5
  • Prev. Close3.66
  • Day's Low3.59
  • 52 Wk Low 3.66
  • Turnover (lac)1.93
  • P/E22.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.72
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cian Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

3.59

Prev. Close

3.66

Turnover(Lac.)

1.93

Day's High

3.59

Day's Low

3.59

52 Week's High

26.5

52 Week's Low

3.66

Book Value

24.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.97

P/E

22.88

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Cian Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Cian Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cian Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.10%

Non-Promoter- 72.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cian Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25

25

25

23.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.82

36.43

35.35

36.51

Net Worth

61.82

61.43

60.35

59.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

72.38

57.04

62.44

59.41

yoy growth (%)

26.88

-8.64

5.09

14.74

Raw materials

-42.91

-33.6

-40.42

-36.01

As % of sales

59.28

58.9

64.73

60.61

Employee costs

-6.92

-4.59

-5.62

-4.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.86

0.07

1.07

5.26

Depreciation

-2.45

-2.45

-2.92

-1.94

Tax paid

-0.33

-0.14

-0.28

-1.25

Working capital

4.97

-5.1

-0.87

14.24

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.88

-8.64

5.09

14.74

Op profit growth

23.63

-7.39

-37.21

30.48

EBIT growth

20.24

-4.71

-44.86

38.9

Net profit growth

-551.24

-111.05

-83.64

79.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

61.7

68.59

77.87

73.73

57.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

61.7

68.59

77.87

73.73

57.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.44

0.73

0.54

0.28

0.86

View Annually Results

Cian Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cian Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Suraj Zanwar

Independent Director

Swati Maheshwari

Director

Paresh Arun Shah

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cian Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Cian Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Cian Healthcare Private Limited on January 07, 2003. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Cian Healthcare Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Pune dated November 30, 2018. The Company is a WHO-GMP & ISO-9001:2015 certified transnational manufacturing Company with wide range of Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Ayurvedic, Cosmeceuticals, Sexual Wellness and Food supplement products. The Company has a full-fledged F & D and regulatory department. The Company complies with the standard manufacturing practices as laid down by the World Health Organization and is also certified by the Food and Drug Control Administration. The Company started manufacturing unit at Roorkee in Uttarakhand in 2013. It develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical products including sales, marketing, quality assurance, distribution, compliance and regulatory aspects under 12 therapeutic segments like Orthopaedics, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Cardiac, Diabetic, Dermatology, Pain Management, Antibiotics, Neuro, Critical Care, Gastro-Intestinal and Nutraceuticals, alongwith 10 sales division focused on developing and growing its engagements in specialist and super specialist division. It works under different business models like Brand Business, Export, Third Party Manu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cian Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Cian Healthcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cian Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cian Healthcare Ltd is ₹8.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cian Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cian Healthcare Ltd is 22.88 and 0.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cian Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cian Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cian Healthcare Ltd is ₹3.66 and ₹26.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cian Healthcare Ltd?

Cian Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.82%, 3 Years at -45.25%, 1 Year at -78.77%, 6 Month at -84.65%, 3 Month at -29.07% and 1 Month at -24.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cian Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cian Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cian Healthcare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.