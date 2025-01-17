Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.15
Op profit growth
64.38
EBIT growth
139.75
Net profit growth
-101.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.99
12.56
EBIT margin
11.69
6.29
Net profit margin
0.07
-6.63
RoCE
6.53
RoNW
0.02
RoA
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.02
-1.62
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.45
-3.52
Book value per share
24.93
24.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
562.5
-9.25
P/CEPS
-7.73
-4.25
P/B
0.45
0.6
EV/EBIDTA
7.84
12.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-70.66
7.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
96.26
Inventory days
124.87
Creditor days
-108.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.11
-0.5
Net debt / equity
1.17
1.19
Net debt / op. profit
5.8
9.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.88
-58.84
Employee costs
-9.71
-8.2
Other costs
-19.4
-20.38
