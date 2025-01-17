iifl-logo-icon 1
Cian Healthcare Ltd Key Ratios

3.03
(-1.94%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.15

Op profit growth

64.38

EBIT growth

139.75

Net profit growth

-101.4

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.99

12.56

EBIT margin

11.69

6.29

Net profit margin

0.07

-6.63

RoCE

6.53

RoNW

0.02

RoA

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.02

-1.62

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.45

-3.52

Book value per share

24.93

24.9

Valuation ratios

P/E

562.5

-9.25

P/CEPS

-7.73

-4.25

P/B

0.45

0.6

EV/EBIDTA

7.84

12.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-70.66

7.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

96.26

Inventory days

124.87

Creditor days

-108.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.11

-0.5

Net debt / equity

1.17

1.19

Net debt / op. profit

5.8

9.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.88

-58.84

Employee costs

-9.71

-8.2

Other costs

-19.4

-20.38

