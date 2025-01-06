iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cian Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.59
(-1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cian Healthcare Ltd

Cian Healthcare FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.86

0.07

1.07

5.26

Depreciation

-2.45

-2.45

-2.92

-1.94

Tax paid

-0.33

-0.14

-0.28

-1.25

Working capital

4.97

-5.1

-0.87

14.24

Other operating items

Operating

3.04

-7.62

-3

16.29

Capital expenditure

1.01

-0.85

5.82

0.05

Free cash flow

4.05

-8.47

2.81

16.34

Equity raised

72.37

47.04

35.98

24.22

Investing

0

7.09

0

0

Financing

9.98

51.72

12.01

10.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

86.4

97.37

50.8

51.3

Cian Healthcare : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cian Healthcare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.