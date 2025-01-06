Cian Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.86
0.07
1.07
5.26
Depreciation
-2.45
-2.45
-2.92
-1.94
Tax paid
-0.33
-0.14
-0.28
-1.25
Working capital
4.97
-5.1
-0.87
14.24
Other operating items
Operating
3.04
-7.62
-3
16.29
Capital expenditure
1.01
-0.85
5.82
0.05
Free cash flow
4.05
-8.47
2.81
16.34
Equity raised
72.37
47.04
35.98
24.22
Investing
0
7.09
0
0
Financing
9.98
51.72
12.01
10.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
86.4
97.37
50.8
51.3
