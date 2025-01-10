Cian Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
25
25
23.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.82
36.43
35.35
36.51
Net Worth
61.82
61.43
60.35
59.87
Minority Interest
Debt
41.01
42.72
43.08
49.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.91
1.1
1.18
1.28
Total Liabilities
103.74
105.25
104.61
110.45
Fixed Assets
40.58
43.3
45.82
44.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.09
7.09
7.09
7.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
55.33
53.72
50.47
56.71
Inventories
37.68
34.81
34.02
25.71
Inventory Days
129.64
Sundry Debtors
18.3
23.54
18.26
18.54
Debtor Days
93.49
Other Current Assets
38.51
30.77
33.37
36.65
Sundry Creditors
-25.14
-23.63
-28.79
-17.71
Creditor Days
89.3
Other Current Liabilities
-14.02
-11.77
-6.39
-6.48
Cash
0.73
1.13
1.22
2.21
Total Assets
103.73
105.24
104.6
110.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.