|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
72.38
57.04
62.44
59.41
yoy growth (%)
26.88
-8.64
5.09
14.74
Raw materials
-42.91
-33.6
-40.42
-36.01
As % of sales
59.28
58.9
64.73
60.61
Employee costs
-6.92
-4.59
-5.62
-4.29
As % of sales
9.57
8.05
9
7.23
Other costs
-13.21
-11.3
-8.25
-6.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.26
19.81
13.21
10.32
Operating profit
9.32
7.54
8.14
12.97
OPM
12.88
13.21
13.04
21.82
Depreciation
-2.45
-2.45
-2.92
-1.94
Interest expense
-6.2
-5.8
-5.09
-5.94
Other income
0.2
0.79
0.95
0.17
Profit before tax
0.86
0.07
1.07
5.26
Taxes
-0.33
-0.14
-0.28
-1.25
Tax rate
-39.08
-197.05
-26.46
-23.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.52
-0.07
0.79
4
Exceptional items
-0.2
0
-0.13
0
Net profit
0.32
-0.07
0.65
4
yoy growth (%)
-551.24
-111.05
-83.64
79.07
NPM
0.45
-0.12
1.04
6.74
