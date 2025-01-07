iifl-logo-icon 1
Cian Healthcare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.52
(-1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

72.38

57.04

62.44

59.41

yoy growth (%)

26.88

-8.64

5.09

14.74

Raw materials

-42.91

-33.6

-40.42

-36.01

As % of sales

59.28

58.9

64.73

60.61

Employee costs

-6.92

-4.59

-5.62

-4.29

As % of sales

9.57

8.05

9

7.23

Other costs

-13.21

-11.3

-8.25

-6.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.26

19.81

13.21

10.32

Operating profit

9.32

7.54

8.14

12.97

OPM

12.88

13.21

13.04

21.82

Depreciation

-2.45

-2.45

-2.92

-1.94

Interest expense

-6.2

-5.8

-5.09

-5.94

Other income

0.2

0.79

0.95

0.17

Profit before tax

0.86

0.07

1.07

5.26

Taxes

-0.33

-0.14

-0.28

-1.25

Tax rate

-39.08

-197.05

-26.46

-23.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.52

-0.07

0.79

4

Exceptional items

-0.2

0

-0.13

0

Net profit

0.32

-0.07

0.65

4

yoy growth (%)

-551.24

-111.05

-83.64

79.07

NPM

0.45

-0.12

1.04

6.74

