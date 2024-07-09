Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Cian Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorized Capital of company and to considered and approve the proposal of issue of equity shares on preferential basic. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/07/2024 has been revised to 12/07/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/07/2024 has been revised to 12/07/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024) 1. Approved the proposal of issue of equity shares on preferential basic and authorize Mr. Suraj Zanwar to record the names of proposed allottees and to complete all procedural formalities required for preferential issue. 2. Approved the proposal of increase in authorized capital and authorize Mr. Suraj Zanwar- Managing Director to submit details of how much capita needs to be increase before the next board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 9 Jun 2024

Cian Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Discuss and reconsider the Investment Planning and Fund-raising Proposal etc.

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 1 Jun 2024

Cian Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Discuss and Consider the Investment Planning and Fund-raising Proposal mode of funding To authorized Mr. Suraj Zanwar- Managing Director of company to prepare details plan of Investment proposal and working capital requirement of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Cian Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited financial results for Year ended on 31st march 2024 Revised financials for financial year ending on 31st march 2024 due to mission of attachment consolidated results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024