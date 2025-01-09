Cian Healthcare Ltd Management Discussions

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

a) Industry Structure and Development

The Company was originally incorporated as “Cian Healthcare Private Limited” at Pune, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide. Certificate of Incorporation dated January 07, 2003 bearing Corporate Identification Number

U24233PN2003PTC017563 issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra.

Subsequently, our Company was converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to special resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 19, 2018 and fresh certificate of incorporation consequently upon change of name was issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra dated November 30, 2018 and name of our Company was changed to Cian Healthcare Limited. The Corporate Identification Number is L24233PN2003PLC017563.

Healthcare has become one of Indias largest sectors, both in terms of revenue and employment. Healthcare comprises hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, medical tourism, health insurance and medical equipment. The Indian healthcare sector is growing at a brisk pace due to its strengthening coverage, services, and increasing expenditure by public as well as private players.

Indias healthcare delivery system is categorised into two major components - public and private. The government, i.e., the public healthcare system, comprises limited secondary and tertiary care institutions in key cities and focuses on providing basic healthcare facilities in the form of Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in rural areas. The private sector provides the majority of secondary, tertiary, and quaternary care institutions with a major concentration in metros, tier-I, and tier-II cities.

Indias competitive advantage lies in its large pool of well-trained medical professionals. India is also cost-competitive compared to its peers in Asia and Western countries. The cost of surgery in India is about one-tenth of that in the US or Western Europe. The low cost of medical services has resulted in a rise in the countrys medical tourism, attracting patients from across the world. Moreover, India has emerged as a hub for R&D activities for international players due to its relatively low cost of clinical research.

The Indian Healthcare industry continued its healthy growth in 2023 and reached a value of US$ 372 billion driven by both the private sector and the government. As of 2024, the Indian healthcare sector is one of Indias largest employers as it employs a total of 7.5 million people. Progress in telemedicine, virtual assistants, and data analytics is expected to create 2.7-3.5 million new tech jobs.

Indias public expenditure on healthcare touched 2.1 % of GDP in FY23 and 2.2% in FY22, against 1.6% in FY21, as per the Economic Survey 2022-23.

Indias hospital market was valued at US$ 98.98 billion in 2023, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2032, reaching an estimated value of US$ 193.59 billion by 2032.

In FY24 (Till February 2024), premiums underwritten by health insurance companies grew to Rs. 2,63,082 crore (US$ 31.84 billion). The health segment has a 33.33% share in the total gross written premiums earned in the country.

Indian medical tourism market was valued at US$ 7.69 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 14.31 billion by 2029. According to India Tourism Statistics, around 634,561 foreign tourists came for medical treatment in India in 2023, which was nearly 6.87% of the total international tourists who visited the nation. With US$ 5-6 billion size of medical value travel (MVT) and 500000 International patients annually, India is among the global leader destinations for international patients seeking advanced treatment.

The e-health market size is estimated to reach US$ 10.6 billion by 2025. As per information provided to the Lok Sabha by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, the doctor population ratio in the country is 1:854, assuming 80% availability of 12.68 lakh registered allopathic doctors and 5.65 lakh AYUSH doctors.

Development/Investment:

Between April 2000-March 2024, the FDI inflow for the drugs and pharmaceuticals sector stood at US$ 22.57 billion.

Inflows in sectors such as hospitals and diagnostic centres and medical and surgical appliances stood at US$ 10.26 billion and US$ 3.28 billion, respectively, between April 2000-March 2024.

During 2022-23 (up to December 2022) Foreign Direct Investment, (FDI) inflow in India stood at US$ 36,746 million. Some of the recent developments in the Indian healthcare industry

b) Opportunities and Threats:

Opportunities Threats > Entry in the market of Govt., Supply and Exports where own Mfg. is a pre-requisite Changes in Government policies Supply chain disruption > Reduction in Inventory holding coupled with improved quality and timely delivery > Excessive lead times in case of more contract work > Capitalization on the marketing setup by backward integration thereby reducing the dependency on contract manufacturers > Inventory float and the difficulty of tracking it > Imports and regulatory structure > Slowdown in rural demand • Due to increased health awareness in India, the setting up of number of hospitals / clinics with laboratories are expected to increase every year, which is expected to gives boost to market companys products > Presence of chemicals and other toxic elements in soaps can damage skin texture or trigger allergies, in some people • Global market is lucrative • Can take help of expertise from technical persons to

curb competition

• Large domestic market

• Export potential

• Increasing income levels is estimated to result in faster revenue growth

• Indian governments Swachh Bharat mission

• GST lowered duty

• Increasing purchasing power and premiumisation of soaps has created a growing need for premium, feature-rich products, suchas herbal soaps

c) Segment - wise performance:

The company operating in Five sectors i.e. Export, Government Supplies, Merchant Export, Own Brand Franchise Business and Third Party/ Contract manufacturing, The details of segment wise performance is as under:

(amount in Crores)

Segment Net Sales Export 10.79 Government Supplies 1.36 Merchant Export 1.34 Third Party 45.24 Other 0.03 Total 58.75

d) Outlook:

Your Companys estimates for future business development are based both on its customers forecasts and on the Companys own assessments.

e) Risk and Concern:

The Company is responsible for handling risks, which forms a part of good corporate governance. As part of our group values, adequate risk management ensures that risks are identified early and mitigation process is defined.

Various types of risks that can be categorized into external risks and internal risks impact the Company.

• External Risks:

Industrial risks like change in government regulations or their implementation could disrupt our operations, unethical marketing, dishonest advertising, questionable pricing practices, inaccurate claims with regards to safety and efficacy of the product, Political instability, Natural calamities, Terrorist attacks, civil unrests etc.

• Internal Risks:

The Company can improve operational performance and create long-term value for shareholders on the back of superior consumer innovation as well as persistent focus on

profitable growth and cost efficiency. The internal departments of the Company proactively monitor and manage the operational risks at various levels.

f) Internal Control:

Commensurate with size, scale and complexity of its operation, the Company has well defined and adequate internal controls, throughout the year, the internal controls operated effectively.

Details of significant changes (i.e. change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations therefor, including:

Sr. No. Particulars Current Year 2023-24 Previous Year 2022-23 Variance Comments For Variations in Ration 1 Current Ratio 1.15 0.84 37.92% Due to Increase in collection of Debtor 2 Debt Equity Ratio 0.14 0.18 -20.88% Due to Repayment of Outsiders Long term loan 3 Debtors T/o 2.81 1.44 95.67% Due to Increase in collection of Debtor 4 Stock T/o 234.74 188.58 24.48% Due to Increase in turnover 5 Creditors T/o 2.94 55.18 -94.68% Increase in Purchase and Current Liability 6 Working Capital 860.13 -1,337.86 -164.29% Due to Increase in collection of Debtor 7 GP Ratio 42.08% 39.38% 6.86% Due to Increase in COGS 8 NP Ratio 0.02% 1.78% -98.79% Due to Increase in Net Profit 9 Cash Profit 369.45 484.46 -23.74% Due to Increase in Net Profit 10 Cash NP Ratio 6.29% 7.17% -12.30% Due to Increase in Net Profit 11 ROI 0.02% 1.62% -98.98% Due to profit converted into Loss 12 ROE 0.02% 1.95% -98.95% Due to profit converted into Loss 13 EPS (FV Rs.10/-) 0.16 0.43 63.81% Due to profit converted into Loss 14 Interest Coverage Ratio 1.85 2.19 -15.52% Due to Increase in Net Profit

g) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

During the year the performance of the Company has substantially Decreased compared to the previous year.

a) Total turnover for the year was Rs. 5874.89 Lakh as compared to Rs. 6756.13 Lakh in previous year, Decreased by 13.04%

b) Profit/(Loss) before Tax for the year was Rs. 1.27 Lakh as compared to Rs. 120.04 Lakh Decreased by 99.00%.

c) Profit after Tax for the year was Rs. 38.97 as compared to Rs. 107.64 Lakh Decreased by 36.19 %.

g) Human Resource Management:

To build a talent pool, it becomes necessary for the human resources function to partner with the various business segments so as to create a work ecosystem that shall have on board, the right talent and therefore nurture them to deliver superior performances. As an organization committed towards motivating its employees, the Company believes in recognizing and rewarding its employees for their extra-ordinary contributions through quarterly and annual rewards programs. It also recognizes employees who have contributed to the organization. Your company is focused on building a high performance culture with a growth mindset. Developing and strengthening capabilities of all employees has remained on ongoing priority.

Cautionary Statement:

Cautionary Statement Statements in this report describing the Companys objectives, expectations or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The actual results may differ materially from those expressed in this statement because of many factors like economic condition, availability of labour, price conditions, domestic and international market, changes in Government policies, tax regime, etc. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any statement on basis of any development, information and event.