To

The Members / Shareholders,

The Board of Directors hereby present the 21st Annual Report of CIAN HEALTHCARE LIMITED (CIN: L24233PN2003PLC017563) together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Amount in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS 2023-24 (Standalone) 2022-23 (Standalone) 2023-24 (Consolidated) 2022-23 (Consolidated) Revenue from business operation Rs. 5,874.89 Rs. 6,756.13 Rs. 6,169.55 Rs. 6859.00 Other Income Rs. 106.08 Rs. 53.81 Rs. 44.07 Rs. 61.80 Total Income Rs. 5,980.97 Rs. 6,809.94 Rs. 6,213.62 Rs. 6920.80 Operating profit before depreciation, Finance Cost, Exceptional Item and Tax (EBITDA) Rs. 842.02 Rs. 902.91 Rs. 1,130.42 Rs. 1311.13 Less: Depreciation & Amortization expenses Rs. 368.19 Rs. 364.42 Rs. 546.66 Rs. 543.13 Less: Finance Cost Rs. 472.76 Rs. 418.45 Rs. 578.95 Rs. 568.92 Profit before tax Rs. 1.27 Rs. 120.04 Rs. 5.22 Rs. 199.08 Less: Current Tax Expenses Rs. (18.73) Rs. 20.04 Rs. (18.14) Rs. 33.24 Less: Deferred Tax Expenses Rs. (18.97) Rs. (7.68) Rs. (2.06) Rs. (37.11) Net Profit for the year Rs. 38.97 Rs. 107.68 Rs. 25.43 Rs. 202.95 Add: Other Comprehensive Rs. 0.00 Rs. 0.00 Rs.0.00 Rs.0.00 Total Comprehensive Income Rs. 0.00 Rs. 0.00 Rs. 0.00 Rs. 0.00 Paid up equity share capital 2499.57 2499.57 2499.57 2499.57 EPS (Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each) Basic & Diluted (in Rs.) 0.16 0.43 0.10 0.81 Surplus brought forward from previous year Rs. 61.50 Rs. (46.18) Rs. (626.57) Rs. (829.50) Balance available for appropriation Rs. 100.47 Rs. 61.50 Rs. (601.14) Rs. (626.55)

BUSINESS OVERVIEW:

The company is engaged in manufacturing of multiple lines- tablets, capsules, soft gels, liquid orals, ointments/ creams & sachets, cosmetics. Our portfolio comprises of gynecology, haematinic, cardio- diabetic, orthopedic, pediatric, derma-cosmetic, and antibiotic, CNS, vitamins & nutrient products.

Products are developed at our centralized R &D, staffed with world class professionals who are in constant pursuit to develop differentiated products.

The company is also exporting its product to various countries viz Afghanistan, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and also enhance its production capacity by installing additional machinery for manufacturing variety of products.

The Company also entering into new field of business of Manufacturing of Cosmetic products which is having huge market and demand in India.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Standalone:

Your Company delivered a solid all-round performance during the year under reviewed. In F.Y 2023-24, total revenue including other income stood at Rs. 5980.97 Lakhs against Rs. 6809.94 Lakhs in F.Y 2022-23.

Profit/(loss) before tax is Rs. 1.27 Lakhs as compared to Profit of Rs. 120.04 Lakhs for the F.Y 2022-23. The Profit/(loss) after tax stood at Rs. 38.97 Lakhs as compared to Profit of Rs. 107.68 Lakhs for the F.Y 2022-23.

Consolidated:

During the F.Y 2023-24 the Company and its Subsidiary Company Dr. Smith Biotic Private Limited revenue including other income stood at Rs. 6213.62 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 6920.80 in F.Y 2022-23.

The Profit/(Loss) before tax is Rs. 5.22 Lakhs as compared to Profit of Rs. 199.08 Lakhs for the F.Y 2022-23. The Profit/(Loss) after tax stood at Rs. 25.43 Lakhs as compared to Profit of Rs. 202.95 Lakhs for the F.Y 2022-23.

PERFORMANCE OF THE SUBSIDIARIES OF THE COMPANY

DR. SMITHS BIOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED

During the financial year 2023-24, Dr. Smiths Biotech Private Limited has reported a total income of INR 1111.45 Lakhs/- and incurred total expenditure of Rs. 1107.70/- Lakhs thus the Company earned a total Profit before tax of INR 3.96 Lakhs/-. During the year the Company operation was affected due to working capital issue.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of the company after holistically considering the financial position of the company and the future financial needs of the company have decided not to declare any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

The directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserve. The amounts of net profit are carried to reserve & surplus account of the Company.

CHANGE TN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year, the Company has not changed its business or object and continue to be in the same line of business as per the main object of the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 2499.57 Lakhs comprising of 24995764 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITEMENTS:

During the year ender review the company has passed Special resolution for migration from BSE SME Listing Platform to Listing on Main Board of BSE Limited and In-principle approval for migration has been received from BSE 2nd July, 2024 and the final migration application is in process. There were no other material changes in the Company during the period under review.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The composition of Board complies with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"), Further, in pursuance of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015("Listing Regulations"), the Company is exempted from requirement of having composition of Board as per Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations.

None of the Directors of Board is a member of more than ten Committees or Chairman of more than five Committees across all the Public Companies in which they are Director. The necessary disclosures regarding Committee positions have been made by all the Directors.

None of the Director of the Company is serving as a Whole-Time Director in any Listed Company and is holding position of Independent Director in more than 3 Listed Company and none of the Director of the Company is holding position as Independent Director in more than 7 Listed Company.

None of the Directors of the Company is disqualified for appointed as Director as specified in Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the financial year under review there were changes in the constitution of the Board of Directors of the Company The strength of the Board of Directors on 31 March, 2024 was Six Directors as follows:

S.NO DIN Name of Director Date of Appointment Designation 1 01304850 Mr. Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar 07/01/2003 Managing Director 2 08502901 Mr. Paresh Arun Shah 25/08/2022 Non-Executive Director 3 09716226 Mr. Sunil Kumar 03/09/2022 Independent Director 4 07268922 Mrs. Swati Maheshwari 30/05/2022 Independent Director 5 08466723 Mr. Santosh Shivaji Pimparkar 11/10/2023 Director 6 05133085 Mr. Prateek Shriprakash Kulkarni 17/01/2024 Independent Director

During the financial year under review, following changes have occurred in the constitution of the Board of Directors of the Company:

Appointments of Directors:

S.NO DIN/PAN Name of Director Date of Appointment Designation 1 08466723 Santosh Shivaji Pimparkar 11/10/2023 Director 2. 05133085 Mr. Prateek Shriprakash Kulkarni 17/01/2024 Independent Director

Resignation of Directors:

DIN/PAN Name of Director Date of Resignation

MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company / business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. The notice of Board meeting is given well in advance to all the-Directors.

During the financial year under report the Board of Directors of the company have duly met for 12 times, in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given, and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the minutes book maintained for purpose.

The meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company were held on:

S.No Date of Meeting Place of Meeting Board Strength Name of Director present at meeting 1 20.04.2023 Corporate Office 4 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar Saini • Paresh Arun Shah 2 30.05.2023 Corporate Office 4 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Swati Maheshwari • Paresh Arun Shah 3 05.07.2023 Corporate Office 4 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar Saini • Paresh Arun Shah 4 04.09.2023 Corporate Office 4 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar Saini • Paresh Arun Shah • Swati Maheshwari 5 27.09.2023 Corporate Office 4 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar Saini • Paresh Arun Shah 6 05.10.2023 Corporate Office 4 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar • Paresh Arun Shah 7 11.10.2023 Corporate Office 4 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar • Paresh Arun Shah 8 14.11.2023 Corporate Office 5 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar • Paresh Arun Shah 9 04.12.2023 Corporate Office 5 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar • Paresh Arun Shah • Santosh Pimparkar 10 30.12.2023 Corporate Office 5 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar • Paresh Arun Shah • Santosh Pimparkar 11 17.01.2024 Corporate Office 5 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar • Paresh Arun Shah • Santosh Pimparkar 12 30.03.2024 Corporate Office 6 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar • Paresh Arun Shah • Santosh Pimparkar • Prateek Kulkarni

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the Company has Theee Non-Promoter Non-Executive Independent Directors in line with the act. A separate meeting Of Independent Directors was held on 18.01.2024 to review the performance of Nonindependent Directors and Board as whole and performance of the Company including assessment of quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Company management and Board.

The Company has received necessary declaration from each director under Section 149(7) of the Act that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) of the act.

DIRECTOR AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Following is the composition of the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on 31st March 2024:

S.NO DIN Name of Director Date of Appointment Designation 1. 01304850 Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar 07/01/2003 Managing Director 2. 08502901 Mr. Paresh Arun Shah 25.08.2022 Non-Executive Director 3. 09716226 Mr. Sunil Kumar 03.09.2022 Independent Director 4. 07268922 Mrs. Swati Maheshwari 30.05.2022 Independent Director 5. 08466723 Mr. Santosh Shivaji Pimparkar 11/10/2023 Director 6. 05133085 Mr. Prateek Shriprakash Kulkarni 17/01/2024 Independent Director 7. CLTPD3486P Munjaji Purbhaji Dhumal 30.07.2021 Company Secretary 8. BCWPK1529B Riyaz Bashir Khan 12/06/2020 CFO

Based on the disclosures as provided by the directors or the Company in pursuance to the provisions of Section 164 of the Companies Act 2013, none of the Directors of the Company is found to be disqualified.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act.

• The performance of the board was evaluated by the board, after seeking inputs from all the directors, on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning etc.

• The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee member on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

• The board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspect of his role.

Separate meeting of Independent Directors was held to evaluate the performance of nonindependent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

DIRECTOR RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that-

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has followed the applicable accounting standards and there are no material departures from the same;

(b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

(c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

(e) The Directors had laid down the internal financial Control and that internal financial Control are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

COMMITTEE OF BOARD

As per the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has constituted following committees of the Board:

i. Audit Committee

ii. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

iii. Stakeholder Relationship Committee

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Board of Director has constituted Audit Committee as per the provision of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Composition of Audit Committee are as follows:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

NAME POSITION DESIGNATION Mrs. Swati Maheshwari Chairman Independent Director Mr. Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar Member Managing Director Mr. Sunil Kumar Member Independent Director

The meeting of Audit Committee was held on:

S. No Date of Meeting Name of Member present in the meeting 1 30/05/2023 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Swati Maheshwari • Sunil Kumar Saini 2 04/09/2023 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar Saini 3 14/11/2023 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Swati Maheshwari • Sunil Kumar 4 30/03/2024 • Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar • Sunil Kumar Saini

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board of Director has constituted Nomination & Remuneration Committee as per the provision of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Composition Nomination & Remuneration Committee of are as follows:

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE NAME POSITION DESIGNATION Mrs. Swati Maheshwari Chairman Independent Director Mr. Paresh Arun Shah Member Non-Executive Director Mr. Sunil Kumar Member Independent Director

The meeting of Nomination & Remuneration Committee was held on:

S.No Date of Meeting Name of Member present in the meeting 1 30/05/2023 • Mrs. Swati Maheshwari • Mr. Paresh Arun Shah • Mr. Sunil Kumar Saini 2 05/10/2023 • Mr. Sunil Kumar Saini • Mr. Paresh Arun Shah 3 11/10/2023 • Mr. Paresh Arun Shah • Mr. Sunil Kumar Saini • Mrs. Swati Maheshwari 4 17/01/2024 • Mr. Paresh Arun Shah • Mr. Sunil Kumar Saini

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY:

Nomination and Remuneration Policy in the Company is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract motivated and retained manpower in competitive market, and to harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company. The Company pays remuneration by way of salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances to its Managing Director and the Executive Directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy, as adopted by the Board of Directors, is placed on the website of the Company at www.cian.co and is annexed to this report as Annexure A

REMUNERATION TO DIRECTOR:

The details of remuneration/sitting fees paid during the financial year 2023-2024 to Executive Directors/ Directors of the Company is provided in Annual Return which available on the website of Company www.cian.co.

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Board of Director has constituted Stakeholder Relationship Committee as per the provision of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Composition of Stakeholder Relationship Committee are as follows:

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

NAME POSITION DESIGNATION Mr. Paresh Arun Shah Chairman Non-Executive Director Mr. Sunil Kumar Member Independent Director Mrs. Swati Maheshwari Member Independent Director

The meeting of Stakeholder Relationship Committee was held on:

S.No Date of Meeting Name of Member present in the meeting 1 30/05/2023 • Mr. Sunil Saini • Mr. Paresh Arun Shah 2 04/09/2023 • Mr. Sunil Saini • Mr. Paresh Arun Shah

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

In accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The Company had established a mechanism for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud, or violation of our Code of Conduct and Ethics. The mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of directors and employees who avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in the exceptional cases.

We affirm that during the financial year 2023-24, no employee or director was denied access to the Audit Committee.

DEPOSITS

In terms of the provisions of Sections 73 of the Act read with the Companie (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules. 2014, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year under review and as such, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as on 31st March, 2024.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

The Company has invested in 22,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 7,08,84,000 (Rupees Seven Crores Eight Lakhs Eighty-Four Thousand only) of DR. SMITHS BIOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED. No Loans and Guarantees covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been given by the Company.

ANNUAL RETURN

Annual Return extract is in the accordance with Section 92 sub-section (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read With Rule No. 12(l) of the Companies (Management and Administration (Rules 2014) the copy of Annual Return has been placed on the website of Company www.cian.co. The Member may follow web link for the same https://cian.co/annualreport

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the financial year under review the Company has entered into the contract or arrangements Pursuance of the provisions of section 188(1) of the Companies Act 2013, the particulars of such transactions in prescribed Form No. AOC-2, has been annexed herewith as "Annexure B".

DIRECTORS REMUNERATION

The details of remuneration/sitting fees paid during the financial year 2023-24 to Executive Directors/Directors of the Company is provided in Annual Return which is available on the website of Company www.cian.co.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EARNING AND OUTGO:

As required under section 134(3Km) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, information relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Eaming and Outgo is as follows:

Conservation of Energy &Technology Absorption:

The Company is taking adequate steps to conserve the energy at all the levels and the Company is also implementing various measures for reduction in consumption of energy. The Disclosure of particulars with respect to Conservation of Energy has been attached herewith as in FORM A as "Annexure C". There is no technology absorption during the year under review.

Foreign Exchange Earning & Outgo:

(Amount in Lakhs)

PARTICULAR FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Foreign Exchange Earning 1078.63 884.28 Foreign Exchange Outgo 0.00 0.00

In todays economic environment, Risk Management is a very important part of business. The Company is Exposed to inherent uncertainties owing to the sectors in-which it operates. A key factor in determining a companys capacity to create sustainable value is the risks that the company is willing to take (at strategic and operational levels) and its ability to manage them effectively. Many risks exist in a companys operating environment and they emerge on a regular basis. The Companys Risk Management processes focuses on ensuring that these risks are identified on a timely basis and addressed.

Your Company also has a Risk Management Frarmework in place covering all critical areas of operation. This framework is reviewed periodically keeping in mind the business dynamics and external environment and provides the guidelines for managing the various risks across the business.

The Process of Risk Management include following steps:

1) Risk Identification and Impact Assessment

2) Risk Evaluation

3) Risk Reporting and Disclosures

4) Risk Mitigating and Monitoring

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls. This ensures that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly, and assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. In addition, there are operational controls and fraud risk controls, covering the entire spectrum of internal financial controls.

The Internal Auditor of the Company carries out review of the intemal control systems and procedures. The internal audit reports are reviewed by Board.

Your Company has also put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements commensurate with the size and nature of the Company. During the year, such controls were tested and no material discrepancy or weakness in the Companys internal controls over financial reporting was observed.

DISCLOSURE OF REMUNERATION

Pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, detail of ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration are appended to this report as “Annexure D”

There is no employee drawing remuneration of Rs. 8,50,000/- per month or Rs.1,02,00,000/- per year, therefore the particulars of employees as required u/s 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and Rule (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are not applicable to the company.

Name of the top 10 employees in term of remuneration drawn in the financials year 2023-24:

A statement of Top-10 employees in terms of remuneration drawn as per rule 5(2) read with rule 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended, is annexed with the report “Annexure E”.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company strives to incorporate the appropriate standards for corporate governance. However, pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company is not required to mandatorily comply with the

Provisions of certain regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and therefore the Company has not provided a separate report on Corporate Govemance, although few of the information are provided in this under relevant heading.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In. terms of Regulation 34, and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a review of the performance of the Company, for the year under review, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report as “Annexure F”

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITOR

Company Propose to Appoint M/s. S S R C A & CO., Chartered Accountants (FRN:108726W), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the this Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the financial year 2028-29, subject to approval of Shareholders and Committee of Creditors (COC).

As required under Regulation 33(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the Auditor has confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India.

Board Considered the major observations given by the auditor and reply of management on the same as follows:

(i) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable as on 31st March 2024 except in below cases:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues F.Y Amount not yet deposited Remarks Income Tax Department Income Tax 2022-23 20,23,259 Payment is yet to be made Income Tax Department Tax Deducted At Source 2023-24 33,91,434 Payment is yet to be made EPFO Provident Fund 2023-24 1410672.3 Payment is yet to be made ESIC ESIC 2023-24 955824.00 Payment is yet to be made ROC MGT-14 penalty 20.12.2020 to 12.09.2023 1,09,500.00 Payment made on 27.05.2024

Reply From Management: Due to Working Capital Issue the statutory dues are yet to be paid.

(ii) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no material dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except in below cases:-

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues F.Y Demand unpaid Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Department Income Tax 2021-22 3,73,84,830 CIT Appeal Filed Income Tax Department Income Tax 2021-22 11,15,410 CIT Appeal Filed

Reply From Management: We have filed the appeal before Income tax department.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not delayed (defaulted) in repayment of loans and borrowings to banks and financial institution as on the balance sheet date except in below cases :-.

Type of Loan Amount Outstanding as on 31.03.2024 Overdue Remarks Cash Credit Bank of Baroda- 71010500000018 3,47,95,000.41 7,95,000 Overdue UBI Cash Credit 560101000005431 5,78,03,294.38 8,03,294 Overdue Term Loan from Bank of Baroda 8,74,39,777.59 83,98,667 Overdue Term Loan from Union Bank of India 60,16,236.66 9,17,724 Overdue TERM LOAN-SIDBI 2,76,31,629 61,13,069 Overdue Unsecured Loan from NBFCs 41,20,445.06 5,87,291 Overdue

Reply from Management: Due to Working Capital crunch the payment was overdues towards banks and NBFCs.

The Board of the Company take pleasure in stating that no other observation has been made by the Auditors in their report which needs any further explanation by the Board.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

As per section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has appointed, internal auditors for conducting the internal audit for financial year 2023-24 as per the internal audit standards and regulations. The internal auditor reports their findings to the audit committee of the board. The audit function maintains its independence and objectivity while carrying out assignments. It evaluates on a continuous basis, the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control mechanism with interaction of KMP and functional staff.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2019 your Company has appointed CS Kishor Toshniwal, practicing Company Secretaries firm, Pune to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as “Annexure G” to this Report.

No Major observation has been made by the Secretarial Auditors in their report regarding noncompliances of Corporate Governance Norms, Except here is a delay in filing Financial Statements as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation with BSE Limited for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024.

Management Reply: The Financial was filed within time but some attachment was missed to attached and revised results was filed after 15 minutes of applicable time.

COST AUDITOR

The company is trying to maintaining the Cost Records as specified by the Central Government under section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit)

Amendment Rules, 2014, and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained by the Company in full fledge form in near future as assured by the board. Further, the cost records are also audited by M/s Suraj Lahoti & Associates, Cost Auditors. The Company is in process to file the Cost Audit Report for the year 2023-24.

Your Directors had, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, appointed M/s. Suraj Lahoti & Associates., Cost Auditors to audit the cost accounts of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 on a remuneration of Rs. 45,000/- (plus GST). As required under the Companies Act, 2013, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor is required to be placed before the Members in General Meeting for their ratification. Accordingly, a resolution seeking Members ratification for the remuneration payable to M/s Suraj Lahoti & Associates., Cost Auditors is included at Item No. 4 of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

DETAILS TN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12) OTHER THAN THOSE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the Financial Year, company has not received any cases regarding Fraud reporting required under Companies Amendment Act, 2015.

CREDIT RATING

The Credit Rating Agency CRISIL Limited has awarded Credit rating of CRISIL D (Downgraded from ‘CRISIL B+/Stable) on 18th July, 2023 for long term Facilities and short term Facilities to the companys borrowings.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace, in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under. The Policy aims to provide protection to employees at the work place and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure.

The Company has always provided a congenial atmosphere for work to all the employees that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. It has provided equal

opportunities of employment to all without regard to their caste, religion, color, marital status and sex.

The company is in process of constitution of Internal Complaints Committee as required under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the financial year 202324.

GOING CONCERN STATUS

There is a significant or material order passed during the year by any regulator, court or tribunal impacting the going concern status of the Company or its future operation. Details as mentioned below:

The case titled “Shreeji Pharmachem Vs M/s Cian Healthcare Limited” Application bearing C.P. (IB) No. 149/MB/2022 under Section 9 of the IBC, filed by M/s. Shreeji Pharmachem, the Operational Creditor (OC), for initiating CIRP in respect of Cian Healthcare Limited, the Corporate Debtor (CD) is admitted.

The Bench had appointed Mr. Roshen Chordiya, a registered Insolvency Professional having Registration Number- IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P-02840/2023-2024/14347 Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to carry out the functions under the IBC.

Thereafter, the company has made settlement with the OC and withdrawal application (IA 3161 of 2024 in C.P. (IB)/149(MB)2022) filed by Mr. Roshen Chordiya -Interim Resolution Professional of Cian Healthcare Limited vide Honble NCLT, Mumbai order dated 11 June 2024, on the instructions of M/s. Shreeji Pharmachem in the matter of Cian Healthcare Limited has been allowed and CIRP of Cian Healthcare Limited has been withdrawn by the virtue of Honble NCLT order dated 20th June, 2024.

Further, the company has made default in making payment to the OC as per the Order of NCLT, therefore, the OC has filed restoration application and the case titled “Shreeji Pharmachem Vs M/s Cian Healthcare Limited” Application bearing RST.A (IBC)/52(MB)2024 IN C.P. (IB) No. 149/MB/2022 for restoration of Main CP has accepted and the Honble NCLT set aside the order dated 20.06.2024 passed in I.A. 3161/2024.

Resultantly, CIRP of the CD is ordered to be commenced as per the final order of NCLT dated 11.06.2024.

The Insolvency Resolution Professional Mr. Roshen Chordiya is directed to take charge of the CD forthwith and conduct the CIRP under law.

The above mentioned case affected the Going Concern Status.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

According to Rule 3 (2) of The Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 Every company which ceases to be a company covered under subsection (1) of section 135 of the Act for three consecutive financial years shall not be required to -

a. constitute a CSR Committee; and

b. comply with the provisions contained in 1[sub-section (2) to (6)] of the said section

till such time it meets the criteria specified in sub-section (1) of section 135, therefore for the in the financial year 2021-22 the Company has ceases to comply with the provisions regarding CSR.

No any unspent amount is there, therefore the CSR committee was also dismissed by company.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATES

Companies which become to be Companys Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Companies as per the provision of Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year 2023-24 are as per ‘ Annexure H

S.No Name of Company Nature Percentage of Holding Section 1. Dr. Smith Biotech Private Limited Wholly Owned Subsidiary 99.99% 2(87)

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The Provision of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the maintenance of cost records and Cost Audit are applicable to the Company and company has maintained adequate record during the year under review and conducted Cost Audit for Financial Year 2022-23 and cost audit for financial year 2023-24 is under process as on date of this report.

COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board of Director confirms that the secretarial standard, as applicable to the Company have been complied with.

MATERIAL ORDER BY TRIBUNAL OR OTHER REGULATORY BODY

There is a significant or material order passed during the year by any regulator, court or tribunal impacting the going concern status of the Company or its future operation- details as mentioned under separate Section of “GOING CONCERN STATUS” above.

Below mentioned the list of material litigations filed against Company and their status.

Sr. No Name of the Parties Outstandin g Amount (In Rupees) Case Amount (In Rupees) Court Name Status 1. Globofarm International Private Limited 31,23,401/- 59,03,184/- First Class Magistrate, Bandra Mumbai Pending 2. Shreeji Pharmachem 78,30,681/ 1,14,00,000/ NCLT Mumbai Bench Reply filed by Compan y 3 HEALING PHARMATECH PVT LTD 20,00,696 20,00,696 Addl. Metropolita n Magistrate at Medchal Pending 4 UFLEX LTD Chief Metropolita n Magistrate, New Delhi, PHC 36,74,368 36,74,368 Pending 5 PELLCAPS INDIA Honble High Court of Himachal Pradesh 29,00,000 29,00,000 Pending 6 CENTURY PHARMACEUTICAL S LIMITED CIVIL COURT, VADODARA 3434800 3434800 Pending

COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE FROM EITHER THE AUDITORS OR PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARIES REGARDING COMPLIANCE OF CONDITIONS OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As the company is Listed on BSE SME Exchange, corporate governance requirement as mentioned under SEBI (LODR), Regulation are not applicable to the company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the banks, Government authorities and members during the year under review. The Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives.

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The statements forming part of the Directors Report may contain certain forward-looking remarks within the meaning of applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. Many factors could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. This Report should be read in conjuction with the financial statements included herein and the notes thereto.

BY THE ORDER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR CIANHEALTHCARE LIMITED

SD/- SD/- SD/- Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar Paresh Arun Shah Roshen Chordiya (Managing Director) Non-Executive Director Insolvency Resolution Professional DIN:01304850 DIN: 08502901 IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P02840/2023-2024/14347

SD/-

Munjaji P Dhumal Company Secretary M No.: A65852

Date: 06.09.2024 Place: Pune