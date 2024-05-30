TO THE MEMBERS OF

CINDRELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying (Standalone) Ind AS Financial Statements of CINDRELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the (Standalone)

Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these (Standalone) Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these (Standalone) Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit of the (Standalone) Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the (Standalone) Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the (Standalone) Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of (Standalone) Ind AS the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the (Standalone) Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the (Standalone) Ind AS financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the (Standalone) Ind AS financial statements

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid (Standalone) Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit/Loss, including statement of changes in equity and its Cash Flow for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Company doesn’t have any branch office of the company audited under sub-section (8) by a person other than the company’s auditor;

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account e) In our opinion, the aforesaid (Standalone) Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. f) in our opinion, there are no financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company; g) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. h) in our opinion, there are no qualification, reservation or adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith; i) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the company’s internal controls over financial reporting. j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

h) Based on our examination, the company, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but the same was not operative during the year.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors’ Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement’ of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

1) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company has not capitalized any intangible assets in the books of the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical Property, Plant and Equipment have been noticed.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2) (a) The Company doesn’t have inventory and thus the requirement to report under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable on the Company.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties as follows:

Name Opening Balance Amount Advanced during the Year Interest Accrued TDS Amount Repaid Closing Balance Cindrella Hotels Ltd. (Associate Company) NIL 1,81,11,473/- 6,38,214/- 63,821/- 47,24,581/- 1,39,61,285/-

(b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loan(s) and / or advance in the nature of loans during the where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted which had fallen due during the year.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

7) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

8) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11) (a) No fraud/ material fraud by the Company or no fraud / material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) The Company is not required to have an internal audit system under the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report under clause 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

15) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16) (a) In our opinion, the company is required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (Reg no. 05.01242 dated 25.03.1998).

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. The Company has been registered for a period of less than one year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) The Company is not required to deposit funds under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Thus, the requirement to report under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

21) There are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Holding Company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CINDRELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

Annexure to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of CINDRELLA FINANCIAL SERVICE LIMITED (‘The Company’) for the year ended 31-03-2024 We report that:

S. NO. COMMENT REQUIRED ON AUDITORS OPINION ON FOLLOWING REQUIRED REMARKS BY AUDITORS (i) TANGIBLE AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS (a) (A) whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; YES (B) whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; N/A (b) whether these Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; whether any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account YES (c) whether the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company. If not, provide the details thereof; YES (d) Whether the Company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, if so, whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer; specify the amount of change, if change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets; NO (e) Whether any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder; if so, whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements; NO (ii) INVENTORY AND WORKING CAPITAL (a) whether physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; whether any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and if so, whether they have been properly dealt with in the books of account; N/A (b) whether during any point of time of the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; whether the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. If not, give details. N/A (iii) INVESTMENTS, ANY GUARANTEE OR SECURITY OR ADVANCES OR LOANS GIVEN whether during the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. If so, YES (a) whether during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans], if so, indicate- (A) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. DETAILS IN ANNEXURE-I (B) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. No (b) whether the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the company’s interest; YES (c) in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans whether the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and whether the repayments or receipts are regular; YES (d) if the amount is overdue, state the total amount overdue for more than ninety days, and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest; N/A

(e) whether any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties; If so, specify the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year. [Not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans]; NO (f) whether the Company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment; if so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security whether provisions of section 185 NO (iv) LOAN TO DIRECTORS and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. If not, provide the details thereof. in respect of deposits accepted by the Company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules N/A (v) PUBLIC DEPOSITS framed thereunder, where applicable, have been complied with? If not, the nature of such contraventions be stated; If an order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, whether the same has been complied with or not? N/A (vi) COST ACCOUNTING RECORDS whether maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and whether such accounts and records have been so made and maintained N/A (vii) DEPOSIT OF STATUTORY LIABILITIES (a) whether the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated; YES (b) where statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute, then the amounts involved and the forum where dispute is pending shall be mentioned. (A mere representation to the concerned Department shall not be treated as a dispute). YES (viii) UNRECORDED INCOME whether any transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961; if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year? YES (ix) DEFAULT IN REPAYMENT OF BORROWINGS (a) whether the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender? If yes, the period and the amount of default to be reported; NO (b) Whether the company is a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender? NO (c) Whether term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; if not, the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used may be reported YES (d) whether funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes? If yes, the nature and amount to be indicated NO (e) whether the Company has taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures? If so, details thereof with nature of such transactions and the amount in each case NO (f) whether the Company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies? If so, give details thereof and also report if the company has defaulted in repayment of such loans raised. NO (a) whether moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including (x) FUNDS RAISED AND UTILISATION debt instruments) during the year were applied for the purposes for which those are raised. If not, the details together with delays or default and subsequent rectification, if any, as may be applicable, be reported; NO (b) whether the Company has made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and if so, whether the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. If not, provide details in respect of amount involved and nature of non-compliance NO

(xi) FRAUD AND WHISTLE- BLOWER COMPLAINTS (a) whether any fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year; If yes, the nature and the amount involved is to be indicated; NO (b) whether any report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government? NO (c) whether the auditor has considered whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the Company? NO (xii) COMPLIANCE BY A NIDHI (a) whether the Nidhi Company has complied with the Net Owned Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1:20 to meet out the liability; (b) whether the Nidhi Company is maintaining ten per cent unencumbered term deposits as specified in the Nidhi Rules, 2014 to meet out the liability; N/A (xiii) COMPLIANCE ON TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES (c) whether there has been any default in payment of interest on deposits or repayment thereof for any period and if so, the details thereof whether all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards; YES (xiv) INTERNAL AUDIT SYSTEM (a) whether the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business? N/A (xv) NON-CASH DEALINGS WITH DIRECTORS (b) Whether the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor? whether the company has entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and if so, whether the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act have been complied with; NO (xvi) REGISTRATIONS U/S 45- IA OF RBI ACT, 1934 (a) whether the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and if so, whether the registration has been obtained. Yes, Reg no. 05.01242 dated 25.03.1998 (b) whether the Company has conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 NO (c) whether the Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India? If so, whether it continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC and In case the company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfil such criteria NO (d) Whether the Group has more than one CIC as part of the Group, If yes, indicate the number of CICs which are part of the Group. NO (xvii) CASH LOSSES whether the Company has incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding Financial year? If so, state the amount of cash losses NO (xviii) RESIGNATION OF STATUTORY AUDITORS whether there has been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year? If so, whether the auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors? NO (xix) MATERIAL UNCERTAINITY ON MEETING LIABILITIES on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, whether the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. YES (xx) TRANSFER OF FUNDS SPECIFIED UNDER SCHEDULE VII OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013 whether, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. N/A (xxi) QUALIFICATIONS OR ADVERSE AUDITOR REMARKS IN OTHER GROUP COMPANIES whether there have been any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements? If yes, indicate the details of the companies and the paragraph numbers of the CARO report containing the qualifications or adverse remarks N/A