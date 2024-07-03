Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹14.95
Prev. Close₹14.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹14.95
Day's Low₹14.95
52 Week's High₹21.87
52 Week's Low₹10.98
Book Value₹11.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.22
P/E33.98
EPS0.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.68
0.56
-0.2
-0.33
Net Worth
3.98
3.86
3.1
2.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0
-0.07
-0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.21
0.06
0
0.12
0.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.21
0.06
0
0.12
0.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
1.02
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Sangita Devi Baid
Non Executive Director
Vivek Baid
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anup Kumar Bhattacharya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.
Independent Director
SUNIL CHORARIA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amrita Dalmia
Summary
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd, established in 1994 is a listed entity and conducts business as a NBFC deriving its revenues mainlyfrom interest earned on long term loans, rental income and fess for consultancy services rendered to various entities. At present the Company does not have any public deposits, secured debts instruments or other similar schemes. It is negaged in the business of consultancy services and equity investments.The Companys business activities mainly comprise financing, capital market operations, investments, consultancy service and shares. The rising stock market indexes and the prevailing upward trend in share market prices had provided an opportunity to improve the performance of the Company. Favorable stock market conditions allowed the Company to liquidate a part of its investments resulting in fund creation. However, the Company remains exposed to risks from stock market fluctuations and its resultant negative impacts.
The Cindrella Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd is ₹6.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd is 33.98 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cindrella Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd is ₹10.98 and ₹21.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.11%, 3 Years at 12.97%, 1 Year at -0.53%, 6 Month at 24.58%, 3 Month at 18.18% and 1 Month at 4.91%.
