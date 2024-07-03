iifl-logo-icon 1
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd Share Price

14.95
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.95
  • Day's High14.95
  • 52 Wk High21.87
  • Prev. Close14.95
  • Day's Low14.95
  • 52 Wk Low 10.98
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E33.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.81
  • EPS0.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.22
  • Div. Yield0
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

14.95

Prev. Close

14.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

14.95

Day's Low

14.95

52 Week's High

21.87

52 Week's Low

10.98

Book Value

11.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.22

P/E

33.98

EPS

0.44

Divi. Yield

0

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.21%

Non-Promoter- 69.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.68

0.56

-0.2

-0.33

Net Worth

3.98

3.86

3.1

2.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

0

-0.07

-0.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.21

0.06

0

0.12

0.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.21

0.06

0

0.12

0.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

1.02

0

0

0

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cindrella Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Sangita Devi Baid

Non Executive Director

Vivek Baid

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anup Kumar Bhattacharya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.

Independent Director

SUNIL CHORARIA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amrita Dalmia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cindrella Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd, established in 1994 is a listed entity and conducts business as a NBFC deriving its revenues mainlyfrom interest earned on long term loans, rental income and fess for consultancy services rendered to various entities. At present the Company does not have any public deposits, secured debts instruments or other similar schemes. It is negaged in the business of consultancy services and equity investments.The Companys business activities mainly comprise financing, capital market operations, investments, consultancy service and shares. The rising stock market indexes and the prevailing upward trend in share market prices had provided an opportunity to improve the performance of the Company. Favorable stock market conditions allowed the Company to liquidate a part of its investments resulting in fund creation. However, the Company remains exposed to risks from stock market fluctuations and its resultant negative impacts.
Company FAQs

What is the Cindrella Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Cindrella Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd is ₹6.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd is 33.98 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cindrella Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd is ₹10.98 and ₹21.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd?

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.11%, 3 Years at 12.97%, 1 Year at -0.53%, 6 Month at 24.58%, 3 Month at 18.18% and 1 Month at 4.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.79 %

