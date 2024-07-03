Cindrella Financial Services Ltd Summary

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd, established in 1994 is a listed entity and conducts business as a NBFC deriving its revenues mainlyfrom interest earned on long term loans, rental income and fess for consultancy services rendered to various entities. At present the Company does not have any public deposits, secured debts instruments or other similar schemes. It is negaged in the business of consultancy services and equity investments.The Companys business activities mainly comprise financing, capital market operations, investments, consultancy service and shares. The rising stock market indexes and the prevailing upward trend in share market prices had provided an opportunity to improve the performance of the Company. Favorable stock market conditions allowed the Company to liquidate a part of its investments resulting in fund creation. However, the Company remains exposed to risks from stock market fluctuations and its resultant negative impacts.