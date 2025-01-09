Cindrella Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.68
0.56
-0.2
-0.33
Net Worth
3.98
3.86
3.1
2.97
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0.11
0.11
0.11
Total Liabilities
4.11
3.97
3.21
3.08
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.72
3.98
2.66
2.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.03
-0.06
-0.07
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.04
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.08
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.06
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
0
0.03
0.37
0.01
Total Assets
2.71
3.98
2.96
2.44
No Record Found
