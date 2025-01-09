iifl-logo-icon 1
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

14.11
(-4.98%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cindrella Financial Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.68

0.56

-0.2

-0.33

Net Worth

3.98

3.86

3.1

2.97

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.13

0.11

0.11

0.11

Total Liabilities

4.11

3.97

3.21

3.08

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.72

3.98

2.66

2.4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.03

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.03

-0.06

-0.07

-0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0.04

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.08

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.06

-0.03

-0.01

Cash

0

0.03

0.37

0.01

Total Assets

2.71

3.98

2.96

2.44

