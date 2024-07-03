iifl-logo-icon 1
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

14.85
(-0.67%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.16

0.05

0.07

0.09

0.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.16

0.05

0.07

0.09

0.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

1.04

0.15

0

0

Total Income

0.21

1.09

0.22

0.09

0.07

Total Expenditure

0.06

0.12

0.06

0.06

0.1

PBIDT

0.15

0.97

0.16

0.03

-0.03

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.15

0.97

0.16

0.03

-0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0.14

0.03

0.01

0

Deferred Tax

0.02

-0.02

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.08

0.86

0.14

0.02

-0.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.3

1.79

0.13

-0.28

0.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.3

1.79

0.13

-0.28

0.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.92

2.59

0.41

-0.86

1.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

93.75

1,940

228.57

33.33

-42.85

PBDTM(%)

93.75

1,940

228.57

33.33

-42.85

PATM(%)

50

1,720

200

22.22

-42.85

QUICKLINKS FOR Cindrella Financial Services Ltd

