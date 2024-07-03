Cindrella Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.16
0.05
0.07
0.09
0.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.16
0.05
0.07
0.09
0.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
1.04
0.15
0
0
Total Income
0.21
1.09
0.22
0.09
0.07
Total Expenditure
0.06
0.12
0.06
0.06
0.1
PBIDT
0.15
0.97
0.16
0.03
-0.03
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.15
0.97
0.16
0.03
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.14
0.03
0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0.02
-0.02
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.08
0.86
0.14
0.02
-0.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.3
1.79
0.13
-0.28
0.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.3
1.79
0.13
-0.28
0.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.92
2.59
0.41
-0.86
1.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
93.75
1,940
228.57
33.33
-42.85
PBDTM(%)
93.75
1,940
228.57
33.33
-42.85
PATM(%)
50
1,720
200
22.22
-42.85
