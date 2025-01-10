To

The Members

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 32nd Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (Amt. in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Revenue 38.60 27.43 Other Income 0.01 0 Total Income 38.61 27.43 Total Expenditure 35.03 24.43 Profit Before Tax 3.57 3.00 Exceptional Items 0 0 Tax Expenditure 0.90 0.76 Net Profit / (Loss) 2.67 2.24

COMPANY PERFORMANCE:

During the financial year under review, your Company has achieved Total income of Rs. 38.60 Lakhs as against the previous year Income of Rs. 27.43 Lakhs and recorded Net Profit of Rs. Lakhs 2.67 for financial year 2023-24 when compared to a Net Profit of Rs. 2.24 Lakhs/- during the previous year.

SHARE CAPITAL :

The Paid Up equity share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024, is Rs. 3,10,00,000/- During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with Differential Voting Rights, Sweat Equity Shares or Employee Stock Options, not bought back any of its securities, not issued any Preference shares/Debentures.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNT TO GENERAL RESERVE :

The Board of Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserve for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024

DIVIDEND:

Your Directors do not recommend any Dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 as the Company has incurred loss from the business operations.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

The equity shares of the Company are listed on the trading platform of BSE Limited, a recognized stock exchange having a nationwide trading terminal.

SUBSIDIARIES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures as on 31st March, 2024.

VARIATIONS IN NETWORTH:

The Standalone Net worth of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, is Rs. 310.71 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 308.03 Lakhs for the previous financial year ended March 31, 2023.

DEPOSITS :

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits falling within the provisions of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 from the its member and public during the Financial Year.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS :

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

BOARD MEETINGS :

During the year under review, 5 board meetings were held on as follows.

26.05.2023 12.08.2023 29.08.2023 10.11.2023 14.02.2024

The maximum time-gap between any two consecutive meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

All the Directors attended all the meetings.

BOARD EVALUATION :

The Board of Directors evaluated the annual performance of the Board as a whole, its committees and the directors individually in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in the following manner:

i. Structured evaluation forms, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance, for evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees and each director were circulated to all the members of the Board along with the agenda papers.

ii. The members of the Board were requested to evaluate by filling the evaluation forms and the duly filled in evaluation forms were required to be sent to the Company Secretary in a sealed envelope or personally submitted to the Chairman at the concerned meeting.

iii. Based on the individual evaluation of the Directors, the Board initiated a detailed discussion at the concerned meeting on the performance of the Board / Committee/Individual Director, and formulated a final collective evaluation of the Board. The Board also provided an individual feedback to the concerned director on areas of improvement, if any.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 14th February 2024 to evaluate the performance evaluation of the Chairman, the Non-Independent Directors, the Board and flow of information from management.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis, as required under the Listing Regulations, forms an integral part of this Report.

DIRECTORS:

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Ratan Kishan Musurnur (DIN: 00997070) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the Financial Year, There are no changes in the List of Key Managerial Personnel except the Appointment of Company Secretary i.e. Priya Jain at the Beginning of the year

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SECTION 149

The Independent Directors have submitted a declaration of independence, as required pursuant to subsection (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section (6) of Section 149.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanation obtained by them, i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; ii. Such accounting policies as mentioned in the notes to the financial statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent made so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period; iii. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv. The annual accounts for the year 2023-24 have been prepared on a going concern basis. v. That proper internal financial control was in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively. vi. That system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws was in place and was adequate and operating effectively.

REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors, on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee framed a Nomination and Remuneration policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors, KMP and Senior Management and matters covered u/s 178(3) of the Companies Act 2013.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Shareholders in their meeting held on 27th day of September, 2023 (31st AGM) approved the appointment of M/s. NSVR & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad, as the Statutory Auditors of Company to hold office till the conclusion of 36th Annual General Meeting.

INTERNAL AUDITOR:

The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has appointed Sravanthi Karuturi (M No.239567), Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad, as the Internal Auditors of your Company. The Internal Auditors are submitting their reports on quarterly basis.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

The Company has not provided any loan to any person or body corporate or given any guarantee or provided security in connection with such loan or made any investment in the securities of anybody corporate pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has given advance against salary to some employees in terms of the applicable policies of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The Company is under the business of investment and financing so the particulars of the Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption is NOT APPLICABLE.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and on word: NIL

Conservation of Energy: The present operation of the Company does not involve High-energy consumption. However steps being taken to minimize energy consumption where-ever possible.

Research & Development: The Research and Development division of Spices oils And Oleoresins department continues to focus on introducing of new brands.

Technology Absorption - Not Applicable

Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo:

(Figures in Rs.)

2023-24 2022-23 Foreign Exchange Earnings Nil Nil Foreign Exchange Outgo Nil Nil

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS :

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 34 (2) (e) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 a report on Management Discussion & Analysis is set out as an Annexure A.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Since the paid up capital of the Company is less than Rs.10 Crores and the net worth of the Company is less than Rs. 25 Crores, the provisions of Regulations 17, 18,19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation 2 of Regulation 46 and para C, D & E of Schedule V of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, are not applicable to the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Pursuant to the provisions of section 135 (1) and read with all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate social responsibility policy) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), Corporate Social Responsibility is Not applicable to the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed P.S Rao and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure B" to this report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the website of the Company. The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is herewith annexed as Annexure C to this report.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) and Section 134(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, the Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at : www.citiportfinancialservices.com.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 134 (3) (n) and read with all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and as per SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 the Risk management is Not applicable to the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177 (9) and read with all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Company has a Whistle Blower Policy framed to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any in the Group and also posted on the website of the Company.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY:

A committee of the Board named as "Nomination and Remuneration Committee" has been constituted to comply with the provisions of section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 and to recommend a policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters and to frame proper systems for identification, appointment of Directors & KMPs, Payment of Remuneration to them and Evaluation of their performance and to recommend the same to the Board from time to time. The policy is also posted in the of the companys website.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 (12) read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, in respect of employees of the Company is herewith annexed as Annexure-D. In terms of Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company does not have any employee who is employed throughout the financial year and in receipt of remuneration of 102 Lakhs or more, or employees who are employed for part of the year and in receipt of 8.5 Lakhs or more per month.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

The Company considers its Human Resources as the key to achieve its Objectives. Keeping this in view, your Company takes utmost care to attract and retain quality employees. The employees are sufficiently empowered and such work environment propels them to achieve higher levels of performance. The unflinching commitment of the employees is the driving force behind the Companys vision. Your Company appreciates the spirit of its dedicated employees.

POLICY ON PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORK PLACE:

The Company strongly supports the rights of all its employees to work in an environment free from all forms of harassment. The Company has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. The policy aims to provide protection to Employees at the workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where Employees feel secure. The Company has also constituted an Internal Committee, known as Anti Sexual Harassment Committee to address the concerns and complaints of sexual harassment and to recommend appropriate action.

The Company has not received any complaint on sexual harassment during the year

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

During the year under review, the Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board Meetings and Annual General Meetings.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

No application was made or any proceedings pending under the IBC, 2016 during the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

Not Applicable

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their appreciation and gratitude for the continuous support and assistance extended by all the Statutory Authorities. The Board also extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Creditors and Shareholders for the confidence reposed by them in the Company. Your Directors also place on record their sincere appreciation for the continued contributions made by the employees at all levels.



