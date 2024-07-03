iifl-logo-icon 1
24.29
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.29
  • Day's High24.29
  • 52 Wk High29.06
  • Prev. Close24.29
  • Day's Low24.29
  • 52 Wk Low 15.12
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E269.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.07
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

CitiPort Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

24.29

Prev. Close

24.29

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

24.29

Day's Low

24.29

52 Week's High

29.06

52 Week's Low

15.12

Book Value

10.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.53

P/E

269.89

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

CitiPort Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

CitiPort Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CitiPort Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.00%

Non-Promoter- 70.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CitiPort Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.01

-0.02

-0.04

-0.07

Net Worth

3.11

3.08

3.06

3.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

1

-0.01

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0.18

0.17

0.17

0.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.18

0.17

0.17

0.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

CitiPort Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CitiPort Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Enjamuri Pardha Saradhi

Director

Ratan Kishan Musurnur

Director

Guddep Dhanushree

Independent Director

Yetukuri Mallikarjun Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Himabindu Ramavath

Company Secretary

Priya Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CitiPort Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Citi Port Financial Services Ltd, incorporated in 1992 is engaged in business of providing various financial services in India. It offers loans and leasing services, as well as invests in shares. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non Deposittaking Non-Systematically Investment credit company.
Company FAQs

What is the CitiPort Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The CitiPort Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of CitiPort Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CitiPort Financial Services Ltd is ₹7.53 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CitiPort Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CitiPort Financial Services Ltd is 269.89 and 2.41 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CitiPort Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CitiPort Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CitiPort Financial Services Ltd is ₹15.12 and ₹29.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CitiPort Financial Services Ltd?

CitiPort Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.97%, 3 Years at 14.81%, 1 Year at 10.41%, 6 Month at 32.59%, 3 Month at -9.06% and 1 Month at 15.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CitiPort Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CitiPort Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 70.99 %

