Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹24.29
Prev. Close₹24.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹24.29
Day's Low₹24.29
52 Week's High₹29.06
52 Week's Low₹15.12
Book Value₹10.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.53
P/E269.89
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.01
-0.02
-0.04
-0.07
Net Worth
3.11
3.08
3.06
3.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
1
-0.01
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Enjamuri Pardha Saradhi
Director
Ratan Kishan Musurnur
Director
Guddep Dhanushree
Independent Director
Yetukuri Mallikarjun Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Himabindu Ramavath
Company Secretary
Priya Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CitiPort Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Citi Port Financial Services Ltd, incorporated in 1992 is engaged in business of providing various financial services in India. It offers loans and leasing services, as well as invests in shares. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non Deposittaking Non-Systematically Investment credit company.
Read More
The CitiPort Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CitiPort Financial Services Ltd is ₹7.53 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CitiPort Financial Services Ltd is 269.89 and 2.41 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CitiPort Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CitiPort Financial Services Ltd is ₹15.12 and ₹29.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.97%, 3 Years at 14.81%, 1 Year at 10.41%, 6 Month at 32.59%, 3 Month at -9.06% and 1 Month at 15.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.