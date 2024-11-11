iifl-logo-icon 1
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

25.32
(4.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

CitiPort Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
CITIPORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
CITIPORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202418 May 2024
CITIPORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
CITIPORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for Third quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un Audited Financial Results For the Quarter ended 31.12.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2024)

CitiPort Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

