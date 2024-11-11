|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|CITIPORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|CITIPORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|CITIPORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|CITIPORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for Third quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un Audited Financial Results For the Quarter ended 31.12.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.