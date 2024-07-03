CitiPort Financial Services Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.17
Total Expenditure
0.17
0.18
0.19
0.43
PBIDT
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.26
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.26
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0
-0.01
-0.03
-0.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0
-0.01
-0.03
-0.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.25
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.03
-0.11
-0.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-5.88
-5.88
-152.94
PBDTM(%)
0
-5.88
-5.88
-152.94
PATM(%)
0
-5.88
-17.64
-152.94
No Record Found
