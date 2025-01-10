CitiPort Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.01
-0.02
-0.04
-0.07
Net Worth
3.11
3.08
3.06
3.03
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.11
3.08
3.06
3.03
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.05
3.03
2.97
-1.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.64
4.22
3.71
1.75
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.59
-1.19
-0.74
-2.91
Cash
0.05
0.05
0.08
4.16
Total Assets
3.1
3.08
3.05
3
