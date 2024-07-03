Citi Port Financial Services Ltd, incorporated in 1992 is engaged in business of providing various financial services in India. It offers loans and leasing services, as well as invests in shares. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non Deposittaking Non-Systematically Investment credit company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.