4:1 Bonus Issues of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, CLARA INDUSTRIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CLARA INDUSTRIES LTD (543435) RECORD DATE 08/07/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 04 (Four) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 08/07/2024 DR- 668/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of CLARA INDUSTRIES LTD (Scrip Code: 543435) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Monday, July 08, 2024: Scrip Code 543435 Scrip Name CLARA INDUSTRIES LTD Current Market Lot 830 Revised Market Lot 4150 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.07.2024)