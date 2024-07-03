iifl-logo-icon 1
Clara Industries Ltd Share Price

28.01
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:00 AM

  • Open28.01
  • Day's High28.01
  • 52 Wk High67.05
  • Prev. Close28.01
  • Day's Low28.01
  • 52 Wk Low 25.86
  • Turnover (lac)1.16
  • P/E13.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.9
  • EPS2.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Clara Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

28.01

Prev. Close

28.01

Turnover(Lac.)

1.16

Day's High

28.01

Day's Low

28.01

52 Week's High

67.05

52 Week's Low

25.86

Book Value

19.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.9

P/E

13.6

EPS

2.06

Divi. Yield

0

Clara Industries Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 06 Jun, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Clara Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Clara Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:42 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.94%

Non-Promoter- 2.66%

Institutions: 2.66%

Non-Institutions: 46.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Clara Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Nov-2021

Equity Capital

4.13

2.48

2.48

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.02

6.87

2.92

1.63

Net Worth

41.15

9.35

5.4

1.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Nov-2021

Revenue

0.62

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-0.16

As % of sales

26.83

Employee costs

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Nov-2021

Profit before tax

0.4

Depreciation

0

Tax paid

-0.1

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarNov-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

No Record Found

Clara Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Clara Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Parry Kukreja

Executive Director

Nikhil Kukreja

Director

Priyanka Mediratta

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Manmohan Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Clara Industries Ltd

Summary

Clara Industries Limited is an emerging global leader in Industrial Packaging. The Company incorporated on September 02, 2021 with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur. Subsequently, Company has acquired a Proprietorship Firm, the entire running business with the assets and liabilities of M/s Clara Petrochemicals, sole proprietorship concern of the Promoter Ms. Parry Kukreja vide Business Transfer Agreement dated October 29, 2021. Being an entrepreneur since 2008, Mr. Nikhil Kukreja is an experienced personnel in the packaging industry, running a sole proprietorship named Chand Plastic Corporation. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of LDPE, HDPE, PP, BOPP, Adhesive Tapes and related products and activities and also to carry on the business of manufacturers and traders of Plastic Bags, Industrial Packaging, Self Adhesive Tapes, Printing and Plain Multi Layered Flexible Packaging, manufacturer of PP Plastic Mats, Twine and Ropes. The Company is known in the industry for manufacturing and supplying of high-end multilayer Plastic bags and multilayer Plastic rolls in India. In flexible packaging, the Company manufacture printed films with surface printing as well as reverse printing, between 51 micron and above as mandate by government laws and also laminates in two-, three- and four-layer structure. The Company manufacture standing pouches, side gazette pouches, press & lock pouches and other pouches as per customers requirement.The Company has a man
Company FAQs

What is the Clara Industries Ltd share price today?

The Clara Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Clara Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Clara Industries Ltd is ₹57.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Clara Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Clara Industries Ltd is 13.6 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Clara Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Clara Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Clara Industries Ltd is ₹25.86 and ₹67.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Clara Industries Ltd?

Clara Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.74%, 3 Years at 49.04%, 1 Year at -32.51%, 6 Month at -42.73%, 3 Month at -11.08% and 1 Month at 2.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Clara Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Clara Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.94 %
Institutions - 2.67 %
Public - 46.39 %

