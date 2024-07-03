SectorPackaging
Open₹28.01
Prev. Close₹28.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.16
Day's High₹28.01
Day's Low₹28.01
52 Week's High₹67.05
52 Week's Low₹25.86
Book Value₹19.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.9
P/E13.6
EPS2.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Nov-2021
Equity Capital
4.13
2.48
2.48
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.02
6.87
2.92
1.63
Net Worth
41.15
9.35
5.4
1.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Nov-2021
Revenue
0.62
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-0.16
As % of sales
26.83
Employee costs
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Nov-2021
Profit before tax
0.4
Depreciation
0
Tax paid
-0.1
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Nov-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Managing Director
Parry Kukreja
Executive Director
Nikhil Kukreja
Director
Priyanka Mediratta
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Manmohan Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Clara Industries Limited is an emerging global leader in Industrial Packaging. The Company incorporated on September 02, 2021 with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur. Subsequently, Company has acquired a Proprietorship Firm, the entire running business with the assets and liabilities of M/s Clara Petrochemicals, sole proprietorship concern of the Promoter Ms. Parry Kukreja vide Business Transfer Agreement dated October 29, 2021. Being an entrepreneur since 2008, Mr. Nikhil Kukreja is an experienced personnel in the packaging industry, running a sole proprietorship named Chand Plastic Corporation. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of LDPE, HDPE, PP, BOPP, Adhesive Tapes and related products and activities and also to carry on the business of manufacturers and traders of Plastic Bags, Industrial Packaging, Self Adhesive Tapes, Printing and Plain Multi Layered Flexible Packaging, manufacturer of PP Plastic Mats, Twine and Ropes. The Company is known in the industry for manufacturing and supplying of high-end multilayer Plastic bags and multilayer Plastic rolls in India. In flexible packaging, the Company manufacture printed films with surface printing as well as reverse printing, between 51 micron and above as mandate by government laws and also laminates in two-, three- and four-layer structure. The Company manufacture standing pouches, side gazette pouches, press & lock pouches and other pouches as per customers requirement.The Company has a man
The Clara Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Clara Industries Ltd is ₹57.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Clara Industries Ltd is 13.6 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Clara Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Clara Industries Ltd is ₹25.86 and ₹67.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Clara Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.74%, 3 Years at 49.04%, 1 Year at -32.51%, 6 Month at -42.73%, 3 Month at -11.08% and 1 Month at 2.71%.
