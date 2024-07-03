Summary

Clara Industries Limited is an emerging global leader in Industrial Packaging. The Company incorporated on September 02, 2021 with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur. Subsequently, Company has acquired a Proprietorship Firm, the entire running business with the assets and liabilities of M/s Clara Petrochemicals, sole proprietorship concern of the Promoter Ms. Parry Kukreja vide Business Transfer Agreement dated October 29, 2021. Being an entrepreneur since 2008, Mr. Nikhil Kukreja is an experienced personnel in the packaging industry, running a sole proprietorship named Chand Plastic Corporation. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of LDPE, HDPE, PP, BOPP, Adhesive Tapes and related products and activities and also to carry on the business of manufacturers and traders of Plastic Bags, Industrial Packaging, Self Adhesive Tapes, Printing and Plain Multi Layered Flexible Packaging, manufacturer of PP Plastic Mats, Twine and Ropes. The Company is known in the industry for manufacturing and supplying of high-end multilayer Plastic bags and multilayer Plastic rolls in India. In flexible packaging, the Company manufacture printed films with surface printing as well as reverse printing, between 51 micron and above as mandate by government laws and also laminates in two-, three- and four-layer structure. The Company manufacture standing pouches, side gazette pouches, press & lock pouches and other pouches as per customers requirement.The Company has a man

