Clara Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Clara Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our intimation dated April 25, 2024, please note that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company that was scheduled to be held on Monday, May 06, 2024, is rescheduled due to an unforeseen medical emergency involving our Managing Director, Mrs. Parry Kukreja. Mrs. Kukreja experienced a health incident during the course of the original meeting, requiring immediate attention. We assure you that her well-being is of paramount importance to us, and we are closely monitoring her recovery. In light of this emergency, the Board of Directors has unanimously decided to reschedule the meeting. The rescheduled date for the Board Meeting is set for May 25, 2024, at the same venue as previously communicated., inter-alia to consider and adopt the audited Financial Results for the Half year and year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) ReguBatios, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and further to our intimation dated April 25, 2024 and May 06, 2024, we hercby inform that meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company was held today, May 25, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Accordingly, the Board have considered and approved: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is hereby inform to you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 25th May, 2024 has duly considered the Following: (a) Increase the Authorized share capital of the Company, (b) Issue of (4) four bonus Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- ( Rupees Ten Only) for every (1) fully paid- up equity shares of Rs. 10/-( Rupees Ten Only) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Clarification On Late Submission With Respect To Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 25Th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)