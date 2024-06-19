Notice Of EGM Of The Members Of The Company To Be Held On 06/02/2024. In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that 1 st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the financial year 2023-24 of the Company, held today i.e. Tuesday the 06th Day of February, 2024, at 3.00 P.M at the registered office of the company at 127/1 Gram Simbhalka Junardar Paragna, Teshil and District Saharanpur UP 247001 IN. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Scrutinizers Report on voting at Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Clara Industries Limited held on Tuesday the 06 February, 2024, at 3.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company situated at 127/1 Gram Simbhalka Junardar Paragna, Teshil and District Saharanpur UP 247001 IN. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024) Notice Of EGM Of The Members Of The Company To Be Held On 06/02/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)