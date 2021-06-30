TO THE MEMBERS

Your Directors have great pleasure in presenting the Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended at 31stMarch, 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The summarized performance of the Company for the years 2021-22 and 2020-21is given below:

(Rs) For Financial Year Ended Particulars 31stMarch, 2022 31stMarch, 2021 Total Income 4,298,640.00 3,527,800.00 Total Expenditure 3,971,714.00 3,250,441.31 Profit before Tax 326,926.00 277,358.69 Less: Tax Expense 77,799.00 89,587.36 Add: Deferred Tax 7,663.00 4,858.00 Profit / (Loss) After Tax 241,464.00 187,771.33

DIVIDEND

During the year under review, to plough back the profits in the business activity, no dividend is recommended this year.

RESERVE AND SURPLUS

The amount of Rs.241,464.00/-is being transferred in the reserve and Surplus as the Current year profit.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, the Companys income is Rs. 241,464.00/- as against income of Rs. 3,527,800.00/- in the previous financial year 2020-21.

CHANGE IN THE AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL

During the period under review, The Authorized Share Capital as on March 31, 2022 is remained unchanged.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year, the Company has not changed its nature of business.

CHANGE IN THE CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

During the year under review, there has been no change in the capital structure of the company.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. No amount of principal or interest was outstanding as on the date of Balance Sheet.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments which can affect the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has devised and implemented a mechanism for risk management and has developed a Risk Management Policy. The Policy provides for constitution of a Risk Committee, which will work towards creating a Risk Register, identifying internal and external risks and implementing risk mitigation steps. The Committee will, on a quarterly basis, provide status updates to the Board of Directors of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER DISCLOSURE

The prescribed particulars of Employees required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given herein below:

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Employees of the Company, will be provided on request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the reports and accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars mentioned in rule 5(2) of the said rule which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during the business hours on working days of the Company upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interest in inspecting the same, such Member may write to the Compliance officer in advance.

DETAILS PERTAINING TO REMUNERATION AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5(1) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

Sr. Name of No. Director/KMP and Designation Remuneration of Director/ KMP for FY 2021-22(Rs.In Lakhs) % increase in Remuneration in FY 2021-22** Ratio of Remuneration of Director to Median Remuneration of employees Ratio of Remuneration of Director to Median Remuneration of Employees 1. N.A N.A N.A. N.A. N.A.

The number of permanent employees as on 31st March 2022 was1. Average of remuneration of employees excluding KMPs Nil

No employees remuneration for the year 2021-2022 exceeded the remuneration of any of the Directors.

Companys performance has been provided in the Directors Report which forms part of the Board Report.

The remuneration of Directors, KMPs and other employees is in accordance with the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

STATEMENT CONTAINING THE PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 197 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND

REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014 AND FORMING PART OF DIRECTORS

REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 NOT APPLICABLE

NAME OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BEEN BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR

Since the Company has no subsidiaries as on 31stMarch, 2022, provision of section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS:

The Company is complying with all the applicable laws and provisions and there is no adverse action against the business operations of the Company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

In terms of the first proviso to section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, at the 25th Annual General Meeting M/s. Manoj Raj & Associates, Chartered Accountants had been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of 25thAnnual General Meeting till the Conclusion of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. In this regard the Company has received a Certificate from the Auditors to the effect that if they are appointed it would be in accordance with the provision of section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Report given by the Statutory Auditors for the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2022 read with explanatory notes thereon do not call for any explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Notes on Financial Statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore, in the opinion of the Directors, do not call for further comments.

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of the annual return in form MGT 9 has been annexed to the Report, as Annexure-A.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 314(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption have not been furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review.

There was no foreign exchange earning & outgo during the financial year under review.

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

During the period, there has been no change in the Registered Office of the company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

During the year under review, the Company is not required to comply with the provisions related to Corporate Social Responsibility on the basis of its financial statement.

BOARD MEETINGS

During the year, the Board of your company met 05 (Seven) times. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

30.06.2021, 13.08.2021, 20.08.2021, 15.11.2021 and 12.02.2022.

DIRECTORS & COMMITTEES:

a) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review 2021-22,The Composition of Board of Directors remains the same. No Change in the composition of Board of Directors has taken place.

b) Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and re- appointment, if any

All Independent Directors have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

c) Formal Annual Evaluation of Board

Pursuant to the provisions of companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Stakeholder Relation committee.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

The Company has zero tolerance for Sexual Harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on prevention of Sexual Harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redresssal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. There was no complaint on sexual harassment during the year under review.

POSTAL BALLOT

During the year under Review, No postal Ballot was conducted.

COMPOSITION AND MEETINGS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Composition and terms of reference of the Committee satisfy the requirements Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. Audit Committee met 4 times during the financial year 2021-2022 on30.06.2021, 13.08.2021, 15.11.2021 and 12.02.2022.

The Board of Directors in its meeting held reconstituted the Audit Committee and following is the composition as on 31.03.2022:

Name of Member Designation Category Ms. Gudiya Devi Chairman Non Executive and Independent Director Mr. Chandan Tirkey Member Non Executive and Non Independent Director Mr. Virender Singh Rana Member Non Executive and Independent Director

COMPOSITION AND MEETINGS OF STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Composition and terms of reference of the Committee satisfy the requirements Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Committee met 4 times during the financial year 2021-22 on 30.06.2021, 13.08.2021, 15.11.2021 and 12.02.2022.

During the year under review, the committee further re-constituted and at present, following is the composition as on 31.03.2022:

Name of Member Designation Category Mr. Virender Singh Rana Chairman Non Executive and Independent Director Mr. Chandan Tirkey Member Non Executive and Non Independent Director Ms. Gudiya Devi Member Non Executive and Independent Director

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE & ITS POLICY

The Company has duly constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee to align with the requirements prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Committee met 4 times during the financial year 2021-22 on 30.06.2021, 13.08.2021, 15.11.2021 and 12.02.2022.

Name of Member Designation Category Mr. Virender Singh Rana Chairman Non Executive and Independent Director Mr. Chandan Tirkey Member Non Executive and Non Independent Director Ms. Gudiya Devi Member Non Executive and Independent Director

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Company has duly constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee to align with the requirements prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Committee met 4 times during the financial year 2021-22 on 30.06.2021, 13.08.2021, 15.11.2021 and 12.02.2022.

Name of Member Designation Category Mr. Virender Singh Rana Chairman Non Executive and Independent Director Mr. Chandan Tirkey Member Non Executive and Non Independent Director Ms. Gudiya Devi Member Non Executive and Independent Director

DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

During the year, as per Section 177(9) read with Rule 7(1) of The Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, Company is required to establish a Vigil Mechanism for its Directors and employees. In order to ensure that the activities of the Company and its employees are conducted in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior the company has adopted a vigil mechanism policy.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

During the year, Company has provided Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, details of the same has been mentioned in the Financial statement of the company.

RELATED PARTYTRANSACTIONS

There are no Related Party Transactions during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The Company has no material significant transactions with its related parties which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The details of transactions with the Company and related parties are given for information under notes to Accounts.

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION POLICY

Provisions relating to Managerial Remuneration as per Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a Policy for Selection and appointment of Directors, Senior management and their Remuneration.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company maintains appropriate systems of internal control, including monitoring procedures, to ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. Company policies, guidelines and procedures provide for adequate checks and balances and are meant to ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT AND EXPLANATION TO THE QUALIFICATIONS REPORTED IN THE REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions relating to Secretarial Audit as per Section 204 read with Rule 9 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Sumit Bajaj, Practicing Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2021-22 and the report is attached herewith as Annexure B.

Comments on the qualifications

With reference to late intimation to Stock Exchange, The Company will keep a track on his and assure that all intimation will send to the Stock exchange timely in future. The Company assures that in future all the e-forms will be filed in due time to avoid the late fees. In Future the Company will try to do all the compliances in time.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN

FUTURE

No significant and material orders have been passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals, impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

AUDIT OBSERVATIONS

Auditors observations are suitably explained in notes to the Accounts and are self-explanatory.

HUMAN RESOURCES

There are no employees as on date on the rolls of the Company who are in receipt of Remuneration which requires disclosures under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975.During the year under review, relationship with the employees is cordial.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

During the year under review, the Independent Directors met on 15thNovember, 2021, inter alia, discussed:

Evaluation of the performance of Non-independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole.

Evaluation of the performance of the chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of the Executive and Non-executive directors.

Evaluation of the quality, content and timelines of flow of information between the Management and the

Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

All the Independent Directors were present at the Meeting.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that -

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Directors take this opportunity to express their thanks to various departments of the Central and State Government, Bankers, Material Suppliers, Customers and Shareholders for their continued support and guidance.

The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the dedicated efforts put in by the employees of the Company at all levels.