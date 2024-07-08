Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,619
|31.31
|4,09,713.66
|3,401.54
|0.54
|13,386.23
|1,158.54
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,560.1
|177.89
|2,49,095.25
|633.04
|0.06
|909.11
|41.14
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
179.8
|36.62
|2,34,971.74
|1,717.32
|0.83
|6,473.56
|37.63
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
325.6
|0
|2,06,862.93
|71.76
|0
|133.89
|38.46
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
500.1
|10.95
|1,65,038.09
|3,717.88
|2.7
|11,910.1
|240
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.