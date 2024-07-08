iifl-logo-icon 1
Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

1.05
(-0.94%)
Jul 8, 2024

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

3.67

3.67

3.67

3.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.29

2.27

2.25

2.24

Net Worth

5.96

5.94

5.92

5.91

Minority Interest

Debt

4.58

0.48

1.25

1.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.54

6.42

7.17

7.44

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

3.08

4.8

5.68

6.09

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.23

0.23

0.35

0.47

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

4.03

5.77

6.53

6.73

Sundry Creditors

-0.93

-0.93

-0.93

-0.93

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.25

-0.27

-0.27

-0.18

Cash

0.02

0.06

0.09

0.03

Total Assets

3.11

4.87

5.79

6.64

