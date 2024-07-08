Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
3.67
3.67
3.67
3.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.29
2.27
2.25
2.24
Net Worth
5.96
5.94
5.92
5.91
Minority Interest
Debt
4.58
0.48
1.25
1.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.54
6.42
7.17
7.44
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
3.08
4.8
5.68
6.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.23
0.23
0.35
0.47
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.03
5.77
6.53
6.73
Sundry Creditors
-0.93
-0.93
-0.93
-0.93
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.27
-0.27
-0.18
Cash
0.02
0.06
0.09
0.03
Total Assets
3.11
4.87
5.79
6.64
