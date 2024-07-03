Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.06
Prev. Close₹1.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.06
Day's Low₹1.05
52 Week's High₹1.11
52 Week's Low₹0.43
Book Value₹1.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.86
P/E105
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
3.67
3.67
3.67
3.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.29
2.27
2.25
2.24
Net Worth
5.96
5.94
5.92
5.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.91
-0.42
0.48
3.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Virender Singh Rana
Whole-time Director
Nand Kishor
Independent Director
Gudiya Devi
Director
Chandan Tirkey
Company Secretary
Basant Kumar Chaudhury
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd
Summary
Classic Global Finance & Capital Limited, a stock broking company, incorporated in 05 January 1995 provides a gamut of products and services including securities and commodities broking, research, distribution of financial products including mutual funds, IPO, insurance and bonds, investment planning, wealth management and merchant banking to a substantial and diversified clientele that includes individuals, corporations and financial institutions. Revenue of the Company is generated mainly from one source i.e., interest.During the year 2015, the face and paid up value of equity shares has been sub divided from Rs. 10 each to Rs. 1 each. The Board of Directors of the Company also proposed to consolidate the face value of equity shares of Rs.1 to Rs.10 each for the approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.During the period 2014-15, the Company changed its Registered Office w.e.f. September 11, 2014 from Mall Plaza, Building Fountain Chowk, Ludhiana, Punjab to Office No. 8 IInd Floor, Sodhi Complex, Miller Ganj, Opp. Ramgarhia School, Ludhiana - 141003.During the year 2016-17, Registrar of Transfer Agent has been changed From RCMC Share Registry Private Limited to MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited by the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from April 20, 2016.During the year under review, 15,75,000 Equity shares of Rs. 1/- each has been allotted by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29th October, 2016 on preferential basis after obtaining the approva
Read More
The Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd is ₹3.86 Cr. as of 08 Jul ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd is 105 and 0.65 as of 08 Jul ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd is ₹0.43 and ₹1.11 as of 08 Jul ‘24
Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.33%, 3 Years at 40.33%, 1 Year at 118.75%, 6 Month at 98.11%, 3 Month at 34.62% and 1 Month at 3.96%.
