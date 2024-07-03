iifl-logo-icon 1
Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd Share Price

1.05
(-0.94%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.06
  • Day's High1.06
  • 52 Wk High1.11
  • Prev. Close1.06
  • Day's Low1.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0.43
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E105
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.62
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.06

Prev. Close

1.06

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.06

Day's Low

1.05

52 Week's High

1.11

52 Week's Low

0.43

Book Value

1.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.86

P/E

105

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2023

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 78.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

3.67

3.67

3.67

3.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.29

2.27

2.25

2.24

Net Worth

5.96

5.94

5.92

5.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.91

-0.42

0.48

3.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,619

31.314,09,713.663,401.540.5413,386.231,158.54

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,560.1

177.892,49,095.25633.040.06909.1141.14

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

179.8

36.622,34,971.741,717.320.836,473.5637.63

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

325.6

02,06,862.9371.760133.8938.46

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

500.1

10.951,65,038.093,717.882.711,910.1240

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Virender Singh Rana

Whole-time Director

Nand Kishor

Independent Director

Gudiya Devi

Director

Chandan Tirkey

Company Secretary

Basant Kumar Chaudhury

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd

Summary

Classic Global Finance & Capital Limited, a stock broking company, incorporated in 05 January 1995 provides a gamut of products and services including securities and commodities broking, research, distribution of financial products including mutual funds, IPO, insurance and bonds, investment planning, wealth management and merchant banking to a substantial and diversified clientele that includes individuals, corporations and financial institutions. Revenue of the Company is generated mainly from one source i.e., interest.During the year 2015, the face and paid up value of equity shares has been sub divided from Rs. 10 each to Rs. 1 each. The Board of Directors of the Company also proposed to consolidate the face value of equity shares of Rs.1 to Rs.10 each for the approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.During the period 2014-15, the Company changed its Registered Office w.e.f. September 11, 2014 from Mall Plaza, Building Fountain Chowk, Ludhiana, Punjab to Office No. 8 IInd Floor, Sodhi Complex, Miller Ganj, Opp. Ramgarhia School, Ludhiana - 141003.During the year 2016-17, Registrar of Transfer Agent has been changed From RCMC Share Registry Private Limited to MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited by the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from April 20, 2016.During the year under review, 15,75,000 Equity shares of Rs. 1/- each has been allotted by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29th October, 2016 on preferential basis after obtaining the approva
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd share price today?

The Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd is ₹3.86 Cr. as of 08 Jul ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd is 105 and 0.65 as of 08 Jul ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd is ₹0.43 and ₹1.11 as of 08 Jul ‘24

What is the CAGR of Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd?

Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.33%, 3 Years at 40.33%, 1 Year at 118.75%, 6 Month at 98.11%, 3 Month at 34.62% and 1 Month at 3.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.54 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 78.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

