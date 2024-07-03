Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd Summary

Classic Global Finance & Capital Limited, a stock broking company, incorporated in 05 January 1995 provides a gamut of products and services including securities and commodities broking, research, distribution of financial products including mutual funds, IPO, insurance and bonds, investment planning, wealth management and merchant banking to a substantial and diversified clientele that includes individuals, corporations and financial institutions. Revenue of the Company is generated mainly from one source i.e., interest.During the year 2015, the face and paid up value of equity shares has been sub divided from Rs. 10 each to Rs. 1 each. The Board of Directors of the Company also proposed to consolidate the face value of equity shares of Rs.1 to Rs.10 each for the approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.During the period 2014-15, the Company changed its Registered Office w.e.f. September 11, 2014 from Mall Plaza, Building Fountain Chowk, Ludhiana, Punjab to Office No. 8 IInd Floor, Sodhi Complex, Miller Ganj, Opp. Ramgarhia School, Ludhiana - 141003.During the year 2016-17, Registrar of Transfer Agent has been changed From RCMC Share Registry Private Limited to MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited by the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from April 20, 2016.During the year under review, 15,75,000 Equity shares of Rs. 1/- each has been allotted by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29th October, 2016 on preferential basis after obtaining the approval of shareholders in their Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2016.