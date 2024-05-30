iifl-logo-icon 1
Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd Board Meeting

1.05
(-0.94%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Class. Gl. Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202411 Jul 2024
Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20237 Dec 2023
Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2023.
Board Meeting26 Aug 202323 Aug 2023
intimation of board meeting OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.08.2023)

