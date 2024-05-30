Board Meeting 30 May 2024 11 Jul 2024

Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2023 7 Dec 2023

Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2023.

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2023 23 Aug 2023