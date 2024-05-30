|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2023
|7 Dec 2023
|Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2023.
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2023
|23 Aug 2023
|intimation of board meeting OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.08.2023)
