Clear Secured Services Ltd Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR Clear Secured Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

89.45

77.72

70.75

Net Worth

89.7

77.97

71

Minority Interest

Debt

46.13

37.21

20.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

135.83

115.18

91.11

Fixed Assets

19.07

13.87

17.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

20.43

18.23

12.45

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.57

2.88

2.33

Networking Capital

92.18

62.58

44.72

Inventories

0

2.25

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

47

51.48

49.58

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

73.72

40.92

32.43

Sundry Creditors

0

-4.74

-3.2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-28.54

-27.33

-34.09

Cash

1.58

17.6

14.5

Total Assets

135.83

115.16

91.11

