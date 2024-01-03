Clear Secured Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
89.45
77.72
70.75
Net Worth
89.7
77.97
71
Minority Interest
Debt
46.13
37.21
20.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
135.83
115.18
91.11
Fixed Assets
19.07
13.87
17.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.43
18.23
12.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.57
2.88
2.33
Networking Capital
92.18
62.58
44.72
Inventories
0
2.25
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
47
51.48
49.58
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
73.72
40.92
32.43
Sundry Creditors
0
-4.74
-3.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-28.54
-27.33
-34.09
Cash
1.58
17.6
14.5
Total Assets
135.83
115.16
91.11
