CLN Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

QUICKLINKS FOR CLN Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.41

1.14

1.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

9.97

2.45

1.72

Net Worth

13.38

3.59

2.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.38

3.59

2.86

Fixed Assets

17.54

19.08

10.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.69

1.25

0.29

Networking Capital

-10.64

-18.49

-8.95

Inventories

35.49

31.93

37.11

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

24.78

25.21

7.62

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

28.99

30.41

5.51

Sundry Creditors

-60.04

-63.47

-34.96

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-39.86

-42.57

-24.23

Cash

3.79

1.75

0.99

Total Assets

13.38

3.58

2.85

