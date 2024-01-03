CLN Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.41
1.14
1.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.97
2.45
1.72
Net Worth
13.38
3.59
2.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.38
3.59
2.86
Fixed Assets
17.54
19.08
10.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.69
1.25
0.29
Networking Capital
-10.64
-18.49
-8.95
Inventories
35.49
31.93
37.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
24.78
25.21
7.62
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
28.99
30.41
5.51
Sundry Creditors
-60.04
-63.47
-34.96
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-39.86
-42.57
-24.23
Cash
3.79
1.75
0.99
Total Assets
13.38
3.58
2.85
No Record Found
