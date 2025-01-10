To the Members of the Cochin Malabar Estates and Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of the Cochin Malabar Estates and Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the Financial Statements). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,_2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to Note No. 42 to the Financial

Statement that indicates the fact that the net worth of the company is fully eroded. The condition may indicate the existence of an uncertainty about the companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements of the company have been prepared on a going concern basis based on the reason stated in the above note. The appropriateness of the said basis is dependent on the companys ability to repay its obligations through utilization of its fixed assets and resuming normal operation. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter The net worth of the company has been fully eroded. The availability of sufficient funds and the testing of whether the company will be able to resume normal operation and continue meeting its obligations are important for the going concern assumption and, as such, are significant aspects of our audit. This test or assessment is largely based on the expectations of and the estimates made by the management. The expectations and estimates can be influenced by subjective elements such as estimated future cash flows, forecasted results and margins from operations. Review of basis of preparation of financial statements as a going concern. Review of the assumptions and forecasts made by management for assessing the companys ability to continue the normal operation by utilizing the existing fixed assets. For notes on the going concern assumption, see the going concern principle as referred on Note No. 42 of the financial statements.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including annexure to the Boards Report & other Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate material accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of material accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Refer to paragraph "material uncertainty related to going concern" above in respect to our reporting in respect to going concern appropriateness. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March_ 31,_ 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal

financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule_11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 22.1 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on our audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under paragraph 2(h) (iv)(a) &(b) above, contain any material mis-statement. v. The Company has not declared any dividend in last year which has been paid in current year. Further, no dividend has been declared in current year. Accordingly, the provision of section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, the company has not enabled that feature in the accounting software during the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, the company has also not complied with Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014. Further, due to unavailability of audit trail, we could not comment on the tampering of the audit trail feature.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

For J K V S & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.318086E Utsav Saraf Partner Membership No. 306932 UDIN: 24306932BKFCLX6496 Place: Kolkata Date: 21st May, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of The Cochin Malabar Estates and Industries Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has not capitalized any intangible assets in the books of the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As explained to us, property, plant and equipment of the Company were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed except for Rubber wood factory where physical verification could not be taken place due to closure of factory. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, with reference to the Note No 5(iii), the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. However, the land situated in Goa amounting to Rs. 27.65 lacs is yet to be mutated in the name of the company, mutation of which is in the process of completion.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the

Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise. ii. (a) The Companys business does not involve inventories and, accordingly, the requirements under paragraph ii (a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has not made any investment, provided any security and guarantee or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms and limited liability partnership or any other parties covered. Accordingly, report under clause (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investment, provided any security and guarantee or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured during the year in respect of which provision of section 185 and 186 are applicable and accordingly the requirement to report on clause 3 (iv) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year. Hence directives (in respect of deposits) issued by Reserve Bank of India and Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder are not applicable to the company.

vi. As the Rubber Wood factory are not under operation, Cost records and books of accounts prescribed by the Government of India under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act were not maintained as the need for maintaining the Cost records did not arise during the year.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Goods and Services Tax, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no undisputed statutory dues as above were outstanding as at 31st_March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, the dues of sales tax, goods and service tax, income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, service tax and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute and the forum where the dispute is pending as on 31st March, 2024 are as under: -

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in thousand) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand U/S 143(3) 5,067.10 2015-16 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand U/S 143(3) 1,44,313.00 2014-15 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand U/S 143(3) 495.65 2006-07 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand U/S 143(3) 97.76 2005-06 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals)

viii. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender including the loans and interest are repayable on demand.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us including representation received from the management, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lenders or government or any Government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any term loan. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has taken inter corporate deposit repayable on demand and the same has been utilized for long-term purposes i.e. Capital Work-in-Progress of Rs. 236.00 thousands.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause

3 (xi) (a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly reporting under clause (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not incurred cash loss during the current financial year but incurred cash loss during the immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs. 6,098.86 thousand.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

xix. As referred to in ‘Material uncertainty related to going concern_paragraph in our main audit report in relation to going concern and as disclosed in Note 42_ to the financial statements_ that indicates the fact that the net worth of the company is fully eroded. The condition may indicate the existence of an uncertainty about the companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements of the company have been prepared on a going concern basis based on the reason stated in the said note._ Our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, there exists a material uncertainty that the Company may not be able to meet its liabilities, existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. As explained by the management, the company does not have subsidiary, associate and Joint venture, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report to the members of The Cochin Malabar Estates and Industries Limited of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of The Cochin Malabar Estates and Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.