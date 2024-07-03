iifl-logo-icon 1
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd Share Price

180.15
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:31:00 AM

  • Open185.85
  • Day's High185.85
  • 52 Wk High261.45
  • Prev. Close189.6
  • Day's Low180.15
  • 52 Wk Low 93.17
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E62.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-18.3
  • EPS3.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

185.85

Prev. Close

189.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

185.85

Day's Low

180.15

52 Week's High

261.45

52 Week's Low

93.17

Book Value

-18.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.89

P/E

62.37

EPS

3.04

Divi. Yield

0

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.72%

Non-Promoter- 17.09%

Institutions: 17.09%

Non-Institutions: 20.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.77

1.77

1.77

1.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.7

-5.2

-4.55

-3.95

Net Worth

-2.93

-3.43

-2.78

-2.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.59

-0.64

-0.47

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

-0.27

0.17

0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-45.84

40.95

-10.08

-64.34

EBIT growth

-39.48

44.67

21.29

-64.86

Net profit growth

-7.84

35.66

62.69

-41.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012

Gross Sales

23.95

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

23.95

Other Operating Income

0.23

Other Income

0.49

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

C P Sharma

Independent Director

Tara Purohit.

Non Executive Director

Hemant Bangur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohit Kandoi

Independent Director

Jay Kumar Surana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd

Summary

The Cochin Malabar Estates and Industries Limited was incorporated on March 14, 1930 and is presently carrying on the business of rubber and tea plantations in the State of Kerala and Karnataka since then. The Company is basically a plantation company with 3 Rubber Estates in Kerala. The Company had purchased one Tea Estate in Idukki Dist., Kerala; which was fully uprooted in a phased manner and replanted with high yield varieties. In year 2001, the Bangurs took over the management and pumped in fresh energy and resources to expand and develop the core activities viz. plantations. Besides the traditional plantation business, the Company had diversified activities such as Fire Engineering Division at Bombay and a Aqua Culture Farm in Goa on an approximately 106 acres for cultivation of tiger prawns, shrimps, etc. Company had started a 100% EOU Rubber Wood Processing factory near Kinalur Estate for converting the rubber wood into hard and strong wood by chemical treatment with foreign knowhow.The Company has a well established market for products. The mainstay, of course, is the Centrifuged latex made specially for condom manufacturing factories and the products of the Company command premium in the market. Rubber though tapped as latex, is processed into various rubber products, a stabilized concentrated form of latex, smoked sheets, crepes and crumb/block rubber in a wide variety of grades.Pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Joonktollee Tea & Industrie
Company FAQs

What is the Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹180.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd is ₹31.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd is 62.37 and -10.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd is ₹93.17 and ₹261.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd?

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.73%, 3 Years at 28.15%, 1 Year at 96.17%, 6 Month at -7.71%, 3 Month at -5.72% and 1 Month at 14.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.72 %
Institutions - 17.09 %
Public - 20.19 %

