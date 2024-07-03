Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹185.85
Prev. Close₹189.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹185.85
Day's Low₹180.15
52 Week's High₹261.45
52 Week's Low₹93.17
Book Value₹-18.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.89
P/E62.37
EPS3.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.77
1.77
1.77
1.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.7
-5.2
-4.55
-3.95
Net Worth
-2.93
-3.43
-2.78
-2.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.59
-0.64
-0.47
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
-0.27
0.17
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-45.84
40.95
-10.08
-64.34
EBIT growth
-39.48
44.67
21.29
-64.86
Net profit growth
-7.84
35.66
62.69
-41.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
23.95
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
23.95
Other Operating Income
0.23
Other Income
0.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
C P Sharma
Independent Director
Tara Purohit.
Non Executive Director
Hemant Bangur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohit Kandoi
Independent Director
Jay Kumar Surana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd
Summary
The Cochin Malabar Estates and Industries Limited was incorporated on March 14, 1930 and is presently carrying on the business of rubber and tea plantations in the State of Kerala and Karnataka since then. The Company is basically a plantation company with 3 Rubber Estates in Kerala. The Company had purchased one Tea Estate in Idukki Dist., Kerala; which was fully uprooted in a phased manner and replanted with high yield varieties. In year 2001, the Bangurs took over the management and pumped in fresh energy and resources to expand and develop the core activities viz. plantations. Besides the traditional plantation business, the Company had diversified activities such as Fire Engineering Division at Bombay and a Aqua Culture Farm in Goa on an approximately 106 acres for cultivation of tiger prawns, shrimps, etc. Company had started a 100% EOU Rubber Wood Processing factory near Kinalur Estate for converting the rubber wood into hard and strong wood by chemical treatment with foreign knowhow.The Company has a well established market for products. The mainstay, of course, is the Centrifuged latex made specially for condom manufacturing factories and the products of the Company command premium in the market. Rubber though tapped as latex, is processed into various rubber products, a stabilized concentrated form of latex, smoked sheets, crepes and crumb/block rubber in a wide variety of grades.Pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Joonktollee Tea & Industrie
Read More
The Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹180.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd is ₹31.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd is 62.37 and -10.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd is ₹93.17 and ₹261.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.73%, 3 Years at 28.15%, 1 Year at 96.17%, 6 Month at -7.71%, 3 Month at -5.72% and 1 Month at 14.91%.
