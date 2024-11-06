iifl-logo-icon 1
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

193.5
(4.48%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Cochin Malabar CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
COCHIN MALABAR ESTATES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other business the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter / half-year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September, 2024, approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 6th November, 2024. A copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company in respect of the said results is also enclosed. The Board Meeting commenced at 1.30 P.M. and concluded at 3.45 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
COCHIN MALABAR ESTATES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other business the Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 8th August, 2024. A copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company in respect of the said results is also enclosed. The Board Meeting commenced at 1.30 P.M. and concluded at 3.00 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 8th August, 2024. A copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company in respect of the said results is also enclosed. The Board of Meeting commenced at 1.30 P.M. and concluded at 3.00 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
COCHIN MALABAR ESTATES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 21, Strand Road, Kolkata - 700 001, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with statements of Assets & Liabilities. 2. Auditors Report of M/s. J K V S & Co. on Annual Financial Results of the Company. 3. Declaration for Unmodified Opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 P.M. and concluded at 4.00 P.M. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of M/s. Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor The copy of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed herewith for your records. Re-appointment of Mr. Jay Kumar Surana (DIN : 00582653) as Independent Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
COCHIN MALABAR ESTATES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other business the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023, approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 2nd February, 2024. A copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company in respect of the said results is also enclosed. The Board Meeting commenced at 1.30 P.M. and concluded at 3.20 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023, approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 2nd February, 2024. A copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company in respect of the said results is also enclosed. The Board Meeting commenced at 1.30 PM and concluded at 3.20 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)

