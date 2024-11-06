Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

COCHIN MALABAR ESTATES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other business the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter / half-year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September, 2024, approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 6th November, 2024. A copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company in respect of the said results is also enclosed. The Board Meeting commenced at 1.30 P.M. and concluded at 3.45 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

COCHIN MALABAR ESTATES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other business the Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 8th August, 2024. A copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company in respect of the said results is also enclosed. The Board Meeting commenced at 1.30 P.M. and concluded at 3.00 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

COCHIN MALABAR ESTATES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 21, Strand Road, Kolkata - 700 001, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with statements of Assets & Liabilities. 2. Auditors Report of M/s. J K V S & Co. on Annual Financial Results of the Company. 3. Declaration for Unmodified Opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 P.M. and concluded at 4.00 P.M. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of M/s. Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor The copy of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed herewith for your records. Re-appointment of Mr. Jay Kumar Surana (DIN : 00582653) as Independent Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024