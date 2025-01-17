Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.17
Op profit growth
20.57
EBIT growth
31.61
Net profit growth
56.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.75
26
EBIT margin
27.62
24.59
Net profit margin
22.06
16.49
RoCE
15.4
RoNW
4.94
RoA
3.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
29.89
19.04
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
26.96
15.95
Book value per share
165.69
136.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.84
P/CEPS
2.04
P/B
0.33
EV/EBIDTA
2.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.82
Inventory days
58.66
Creditor days
-33.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.97
-3.03
Net debt / equity
0.35
0.87
Net debt / op. profit
1.63
3.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0.73
-5.37
Employee costs
-54.53
-49.15
Other costs
-19.44
-19.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.