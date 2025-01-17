iifl-logo-icon 1
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

193.8
(4.19%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.17

Op profit growth

20.57

EBIT growth

31.61

Net profit growth

56.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

26.75

26

EBIT margin

27.62

24.59

Net profit margin

22.06

16.49

RoCE

15.4

RoNW

4.94

RoA

3.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

29.89

19.04

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

26.96

15.95

Book value per share

165.69

136.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.84

P/CEPS

2.04

P/B

0.33

EV/EBIDTA

2.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.82

Inventory days

58.66

Creditor days

-33.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.97

-3.03

Net debt / equity

0.35

0.87

Net debt / op. profit

1.63

3.98

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0.73

-5.37

Employee costs

-54.53

-49.15

Other costs

-19.44

-19.47

