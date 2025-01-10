iifl-logo-icon 1
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

185.05
(-2.50%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.77

1.77

1.77

1.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.7

-5.2

-4.55

-3.95

Net Worth

-2.93

-3.43

-2.78

-2.18

Minority Interest

Debt

4.83

4.6

3.93

3.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.9

1.17

1.15

1.17

Fixed Assets

0.87

0.88

0.89

0.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.12

0.18

0.19

0.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.26

0.2

0.2

0.2

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.01

0

-0.01

Cash

0.91

0.11

0.07

0.04

Total Assets

1.9

1.17

1.15

1.17

