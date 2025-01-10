Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.77
1.77
1.77
1.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.7
-5.2
-4.55
-3.95
Net Worth
-2.93
-3.43
-2.78
-2.18
Minority Interest
Debt
4.83
4.6
3.93
3.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.9
1.17
1.15
1.17
Fixed Assets
0.87
0.88
0.89
0.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.12
0.18
0.19
0.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.26
0.2
0.2
0.2
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.01
0
-0.01
Cash
0.91
0.11
0.07
0.04
Total Assets
1.9
1.17
1.15
1.17
