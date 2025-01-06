Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.59
-0.64
-0.47
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
-0.27
0.17
0.23
Other operating items
Operating
-0.6
-0.97
-0.34
-0.06
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.52
0
Free cash flow
-0.6
-0.97
0.17
-0.06
Equity raised
-7.9
-6.61
-5.27
-4.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.28
2.35
1.5
2.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.23
-5.24
-3.6
-2.01
