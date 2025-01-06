iifl-logo-icon 1
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

180.15
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Cochin Malabar FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.59

-0.64

-0.47

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

-0.27

0.17

0.23

Other operating items

Operating

-0.6

-0.97

-0.34

-0.06

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.52

0

Free cash flow

-0.6

-0.97

0.17

-0.06

Equity raised

-7.9

-6.61

-5.27

-4.29

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.28

2.35

1.5

2.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.23

-5.24

-3.6

-2.01

