AGM 21/08/2024 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 15th August, 2024 to 21st August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 21st August, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024) We enclose the details of the Voting Results in respect of the Resolutions bearing item nos. 1 to 4 placed at 94th Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened on 21st August, 2024, in the prescribed format as required under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the Scrutinizers Report is also attached for your information and record. Scrutinizers Report dated 21st August, 2024 pertaining to the 94th Annual General Meeting of the members of The Cochin Malabar Estates And Industries Limited held on Wednesday, the 21st day of August, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means facility (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)