iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd AGM

185.2
(-4.95%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Cochin Malabar CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Aug 202412 Jul 2024
AGM 21/08/2024 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 15th August, 2024 to 21st August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 21st August, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024) We enclose the details of the Voting Results in respect of the Resolutions bearing item nos. 1 to 4 placed at 94th Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened on 21st August, 2024, in the prescribed format as required under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the Scrutinizers Report is also attached for your information and record. Scrutinizers Report dated 21st August, 2024 pertaining to the 94th Annual General Meeting of the members of The Cochin Malabar Estates And Industries Limited held on Wednesday, the 21st day of August, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means facility (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)

Cochin Malabar: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.