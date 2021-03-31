Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Economic Review, Industry Structure & Development

2020 was an unprecedented year by all counts, a year unlike any before because of a raging global pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown restrictions imposed by national governments has impacted businesses not only in India but all over the world. Economy has been greatly effected and businesses are gravely suffering in terms of production, revenue, losses and idle establishment costs. The level of uncertainity in the economy is at an all time high with the trajectory of recovery difficult to forecast.

Opportunities, Threats and Outlook

There is optimism around the recovery of Indian economic growth and this outlook is supported by additional fiscal support, accommodative RBI mandatory policy and strong rebound of private consumption. However, there are risks to growth in the form of second and third waves and its impact on economic outlook.

Operational Review

The Company is developing its land assets in Goa.

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy

A separate paragraph on Internal Control System and their adequacy, risk management and discussion of financial performance has been provided in this report.

Key Financial Ratios

Sl. No. Key Financial Ratios 31.03.2021 31.03.20200 Change (%) 1 Current Ratio 0.02 0.11 78.71%

Current Ratio for the year ended 31st March, 2021 has decreased due to increase in current liabilities and decrease in current assets.

In view of no turnover and the losses incurred by the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2021 and 31st March, 2020, Debtors’ Turnover, Inventory Turnover, Interest Coverage Ratio, Operating Profit Margin and Net Profit Margin is not calculated.

Since the Networth of the Company is negative, Debt Equity Ratio and Return on Networth is not calculated.