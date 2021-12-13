To,

The Members ofCOMMEX TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of COMMEX TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2020 andthe Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income) and Cash Flow Statement and the Statement for Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards and pronouncements require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected dependon the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that givea trueand fairview, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion:

a. The Company has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded, the Company has incurred net loss/net cash loss during the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at the balance sheet date. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

b. The company has not evaluated whether any impairment provision is required for expected credit losses (ECL) in accordance with Ind AS 109 - Financial Instruments for Trade Receivables aggregating to Rs. 238.86 Lakh. In the absence of relevant information, third party confirmation/reconciliation and detailed working, we are unable to comment upon its recoverability and corresponding impact of impairment on the loss of the year, if any.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in Basis for Qualified Opinion Paragraph above, the aforesaidStandalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) as at March 31, 2020, and its losses (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its Cash Flow and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

a. As stated in Note No. 23.6 of Notes on Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has made provision for income tax liability till date in books of accounts. However, the Company has neither paid these taxes nor filed its return of income since F.Y.2012-13.

b. As stated in Note No. 23.7 of Notes on Standalone Financial Statements, Other Current Assets as at March 31, 2020 includes Rs 46.37 Lakhs receivable from various Government Authorities

which are pending for assessments. The Management is confident of ultimate recovery of the amounts and we have relied on the management assertions of recovery.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the possible effects of matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the aforesaid Standalone Ind As Financial Statements.

b) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Standalone Ind As Financial Statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accountmaintained for the purpose of preparation of the Standalone Ind As financial statements.

d) Except for the possible effects of matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, as on March 31, 2020 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the financial statements disclose the impact of pending litigations on the financial position of the Company;

ii. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Mulraj D. Gala

Chartered Accountant

Membership No. : 041206

UDIN: 20041206AAAALR8053

Mumbai

30th July, 2020

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 of Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Report of even date on the accounts of COMMEX TECHNOLOGY LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2020.

i. The Company does not have any fixed assets as on date and hence reporting under clause 3(i) of the CARO 2016 is not applicable.

ii. The Companys nature of operations does not require it to hold inventories. Consequently clause 3(ii) of the order is not applicable.

iii. As informed to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Hence sub clauses (a) & (b) of clause 3(iii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to information and explanation provided to us there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities, hence the Company is not required to report under clause 3(iv) of the CARO 2016.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified and therefore clause (v) is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under subSection (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, for any of the products of the Company.

vii. a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise duty, value added tax, cess, Goods & Service Tax and any other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed arrears of statutory dues were outstanding as at March 31,2020 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Forum where the dues is pending Amount (in Lakhs) 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source Income Tax Department 0.91 2 Central Excise Act, 1944 Service Tax Service Tax Department 35.59 3 Maharashtra Sales Tax Act Profession Tax Profession Tax Department 0.04 4 Provident Fund Act Administrative Charges Provident Fund Organization 0.01 5 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Liability Income Tax Department 687.66

b) There were no disputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, cess, Goods & Service Tax and any other material statutory dues applicable to it.

viii. The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institution, banks, government or due to debentureholders. Consequently, clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

ix. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of public issue/ further offer including debt instruments. The moneys raised on Term loans have been applied for the purpose for which it was raised.

x. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. There is no managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of Section 197 read with schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, clause 3(xi) of the CARO 2016 is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 in respect of transactions with the related parties and has disclosed the details in the Financial Statements in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standard 24.

xiv. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or has fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence reporting under clause 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xv. In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to obtain registration under Section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of lndia Act, 1934 and therefore clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

Mulraj D. Gala

Chartered Accountant

Membership No. : 041206

Mumbai 30th July, 2020

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of COMMEX TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Mulraj D. Gala

Chartered Accountant

Membership No. : 041206

Mumbai 30thJuly, 2020.